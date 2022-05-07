Projected Lines: Game 3 @ DAL

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Dallas Stars

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Game 3

It looks like there again won’t be any changes for the Calgary Flames formations, as their best-of-seven series shifts to Dallas tonight.

Per Hailey Salvian of The Athletic:

#Flames lineup looks to be the same as Games 1 and 2 here in Dallas. Jacob Markstrom in starters net. pic.twitter.com/b4g8RJnhNd — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) May 7, 2022

Jacob Markstrom gets the reigns in the blue paint again, he is 1-1 so far in the post season and had a shutout in Game One.

The scratches are D Connor Mackey, D Michael Stone, F Adam Ruzicka and F Ryan Carpenter.

There will be no substitutions or personnel moves.

For a refresher, here’s how the forward groups and defense pairings have looked in the playoffs so far:

Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli

Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman

Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie

Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington-Tanev

Zadorov-Gudbranson