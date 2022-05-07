Projected Lines: Game 3 @ DAL

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames @ Dallas Stars
Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Game 3
It looks like there again won’t be any changes for the Calgary Flames formations, as their best-of-seven series shifts to Dallas tonight.
Per Hailey Salvian of The Athletic:
#Flames lineup looks to be the same as Games 1 and 2 here in Dallas. Jacob Markstrom in starters net. pic.twitter.com/b4g8RJnhNd— Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) May 7, 2022
- Jacob Markstrom gets the reigns in the blue paint again, he is 1-1 so far in the post season and had a shutout in Game One.
- The scratches are D Connor Mackey, D Michael Stone, F Adam Ruzicka and F Ryan Carpenter.
- There will be no substitutions or personnel moves.
For a refresher, here’s how the forward groups and defense pairings have looked in the playoffs so far:
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli
Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman
Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
