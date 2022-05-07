 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Projected Lines: Game 3 @ DAL

By MilhouseFirehouse
Calgary Flames v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Dallas Stars

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Game 3

It looks like there again won’t be any changes for the Calgary Flames formations, as their best-of-seven series shifts to Dallas tonight.

Per Hailey Salvian of The Athletic:

  • Jacob Markstrom gets the reigns in the blue paint again, he is 1-1 so far in the post season and had a shutout in Game One.
  • The scratches are D Connor Mackey, D Michael Stone, F Adam Ruzicka and F Ryan Carpenter.
  • There will be no substitutions or personnel moves.

For a refresher, here’s how the forward groups and defense pairings have looked in the playoffs so far:

Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli

Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman

Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie

Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington-Tanev

Zadorov-Gudbranson

