Flames looking for redemption in Game 3 against the Stars

Game 3, Round 1: Calgary Flames vs Dallas Stars - Series Tied 1-1

Tonight At 7:30 PM MT @ American Airlines Center

Dallas Stars 21-22 Regular Season Record: 45-30-7 - (98 Points - Finished 4th in the Central Division - First Wildcard spot)

Calgary Flames 21-22 Regular Season Record: 50-21-11 (111 Points - Finished 1st in the Pacific Division)

Broadcast Info: TV - CBC, Sportsnet, TNT / Radio - Sportsnet 960

Well... Gameday in the Lone Star State, as the Flames take on the Stars in game three of their first-round matchup. Coming into this one, the two teams split both contests thus far and are looking to get the upper hand on one another with a win tonight. The Stars took the last contest on Thursday by a score of 2-0 and the Flames took the first game by a score of 1-0. A low-scoring affair between these two teams up until now, but that should change. The Flames have played solid all-around statistically, but don't have any goals to show for it. That can't and will not hold up as long as Darryl Sutter is the man behind the bench for this franchise.

The Flames need to stop forcing things and simplify their play in order to get some past Jake Oettinger. Right now the team is forcing passes, shots, and pretty much everything once they move past the neutral zone. Also doesn't help when there's little to no traffic in front of Oettinger, which leaves him ready and sharp for easy saves. They need to challenge him more and make life tough for the Dallas D. In Game 2, Dallas essentially made the Flames play their type of game and stole it in front of the sold-out Saddledome crowd.

In order to deliver and walk away with a win tonight... They need to play the hockey they played all year long. Beat them on the forecheck, Beat them at their own game and force them to make those mental mistakes that'll be costly. Guys like Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau also need to chip in and show that they're not just regular-season players and they can go at it on the big stage.

Jacob Markstrom will be getting the start in between the pipes tonight. He has been solid in the two games of the series, having picked up a shutout in Game 1 and playing great in Game 2. He now just needs to get run support from the team in front of him. Looking forward to watching this one. It'll be another tight, yet entertaining bout between the Stars and Flames.

Last Time Around

Game 1: Flames 1-0 Stars

Game 2: Stars 2-0 Flames

Betting Odds Via Betway

To win the game:

Flames: -165 (Favourites)

Stars: +140 (Underdogs)

Moneyline:

Flames: 1.68

Stars: 2.40

Puckline:

Flames: 2.70

Stars: 1.48

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Blake Coleman. The Texas Kid has shown that he can be a major contributor in the Playoffs and has certainly done that in two games this series. He may not be on the scoresheet yet, but he has been contributing in many other ways. He leads the team in hits at the moment with 10 and him playing in Texas in front of his family will be huge. So look for a great game from Blake. Honorable Mention: Dillon Dube

Dallas Stars

Jamie Benn. The veteran captain for this Stars team is primed to get on the scoresheet sometime soon and he has looked solid out there. His role has kind of changed over the last few years, but he still has that edge to his game. He’s been a force on the backcheck in this series and forced the Flames to giveaway the puck many times on Thursday.

All-in-all we’re in store for a good one as the two teams look to get an upper hand on one another.