The Morning After Dallas, Gm.2: Dallas Defence Was Strong Again

The Morning After

Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars Tied 1-1

Tidbits

-Road Block: The Flames need to find ways to get the puck on net because Dallas is making their life miserable. Much like in Game 1, last night Dallas blocked a significant amount of shots, 20 to be exact. That's now 34 blocked shots in 2 games so far for the Stars.

-First Shutout: Jake Oettinger collected his first career playoff shutout last night with a spectacular 29 save performance in Game 2.

-Evening It Up: There was a lot of 4 on 4 action last night as the officials were sending pairs to the box last night after the penalty filled Game 1 affair. And Dallas upped the physical play by our hitting the Flames 36-35.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"Close game, just like the first one."



Darryl Sutter talks to the media after Game 2. pic.twitter.com/isvTPYqubA — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 6, 2022