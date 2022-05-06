 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After Dallas, Gm.2: Dallas Defence Was Strong Again

Once again it was tough sledding for the Flames getting pucks to the net.

Dallas Stars v Calgary Flames - Game Two Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 0 - Dallas Stars 2

Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars Tied 1-1

Tidbits

-Road Block: The Flames need to find ways to get the puck on net because Dallas is making their life miserable. Much like in Game 1, last night Dallas blocked a significant amount of shots, 20 to be exact. That's now 34 blocked shots in 2 games so far for the Stars.

-First Shutout: Jake Oettinger collected his first career playoff shutout last night with a spectacular 29 save performance in Game 2.

-Evening It Up: There was a lot of 4 on 4 action last night as the officials were sending pairs to the box last night after the penalty filled Game 1 affair. And Dallas upped the physical play by our hitting the Flames 36-35.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

