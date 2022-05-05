 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Projected Lines: Game 2 vs DAL

If It Ain’t Broke...

By MilhouseFirehouse
Dallas Stars v Calgary Flames - Game One Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames versus Dallas Stars

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Game 2

There’s an old saying about not fixing something that isn’t broken. Sounds like the Flames are sticking with that idea!

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

  • Calgary is expected to make no lineup changes when they host the Dallas Stars tonight at the Saddledome, sticking with the winning lineup from game one.
  • Jacob Markstrom gets the nod in the blue paint, coming off a shutout performance in game one.
  • D Connor Mackey, D Michael Stone, F Adamz Ruzicka and F Ryan Carpenter are the healthy scratches for tonight’s contest.

