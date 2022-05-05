Projected Lines: Game 2 vs DAL

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames versus Dallas Stars
Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Game 2
There’s an old saying about not fixing something that isn’t broken. Sounds like the Flames are sticking with that idea!
Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:
#Flames tonight in game two:— Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) May 5, 2022
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli
Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman
Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Markstrom
- Calgary is expected to make no lineup changes when they host the Dallas Stars tonight at the Saddledome, sticking with the winning lineup from game one.
- Jacob Markstrom gets the nod in the blue paint, coming off a shutout performance in game one.
- D Connor Mackey, D Michael Stone, F Adamz Ruzicka and F Ryan Carpenter are the healthy scratches for tonight’s contest.
