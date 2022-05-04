Mikael Backlund Up For Some Post Season Hardware

The NHL came out with their nominee's for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy this afternoon and the Calgary Flames have nominated Mikael Backlund for the 2022 season.

What do you need to do to be nominated? Here's the NHL's criteria to be a King Clancy nominee:

The nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly. The selection committee will apply the following criteria in determining the finalists and winner:

* Clear and measurable positive impact on the community

* Investment of time and resources

* Commitment to a particular cause or community

* Commitment to the League’s community initiatives

* Creativity of programming

* Use of influence; engagement of others

The first-place finisher will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.

History

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy was presented in 1988 by the NHL’s Board of Governors in honor of Frank “King” Clancy, a beloved figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador. A three-time Stanley Cup champion and 1958 inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Clancy was voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

The Flames do have a history with this trophy as Lanny MacDonald won it in the inaugural year of 1988, Joe Nieuwendyk won it in 1995 and the last Flames player to win the award came back in 2004 when Jarome Iginla took home the trophy.