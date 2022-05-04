 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After Dallas, Gm. 1: Another Playoff Shut Out For Jacob Markstrom

Both goalies were on point last night for the Flames and Stars.

By markparkinson14
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 1 - Dallas Stars 0

Recap

Tidbits

-Another Shutout: Jacob Markstrom led the NHL in shutout during the regular season with 9 and he continued that play in Game 1. Markstrom stopped all 16 shots he faced in the game to earn his 2nd career post season shutout.

-First Start: Jake Oettinger has had an interesting road to starting Game 1 of the playoffs. The rookie keeper started the season in the minors and last night started his first ever playoff game, stopping 25 of the 26 shots he faced.

-Physical play was the name of the game last night with 54 combined hits, two fights and multiple scrums. It will be interesting to see if that carries over and if John Klingberg's promise to go after Rasmus Andersson holds true.

