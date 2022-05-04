The Morning After Dallas, Gm. 1: Another Playoff Shut Out For Jacob Markstrom

The Morning After

Recap

Tidbits

-Another Shutout: Jacob Markstrom led the NHL in shutout during the regular season with 9 and he continued that play in Game 1. Markstrom stopped all 16 shots he faced in the game to earn his 2nd career post season shutout.

-First Start: Jake Oettinger has had an interesting road to starting Game 1 of the playoffs. The rookie keeper started the season in the minors and last night started his first ever playoff game, stopping 25 of the 26 shots he faced.

-Physical play was the name of the game last night with 54 combined hits, two fights and multiple scrums. It will be interesting to see if that carries over and if John Klingberg's promise to go after Rasmus Andersson holds true.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"Lots of energy in the building."



Darryl Sutter checks in after the 1-0 win over Dallas in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/JfKje0IBL6 — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 4, 2022

"They're calling games pretty tight so we have to aware of that and stay out of the box."



Erik Gudbranson and Elias Lindholm talk to the media after a hard-fought win in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/JbxWFAbZpd — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 4, 2022