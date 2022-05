Highlight Of The Night

Calgary Flames 1 - Dallas Stars 0

Stop us if you heard this before: Elias Lindholm from Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau. If you’re new to this, well that’s how the magic happens. Dallas took a penalty early on and the Flames top PP line made them pay. Five minutes in, off the faceoff, Johnny Gaudreau fed Matthew Tkachuk who found Lindholm in his usual spot in the slot for an absolute rocket that found the back of the net and the Flames were up 1-0.