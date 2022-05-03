Projected Lines: Game 1 vs DAL

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Dallas Stars

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Game 1, Round 1

The big day has finally arrived! The Flames’ 2022 playoff drive starts tonight, and things opened with morning skate from the Saddledome. It’ll be back business as usual throughout the lineup tonight, starting with the masked man as Jacob Markstrom will get the reigns in the blue paint.

Per Hailey Salvian of The Athletic:

Jacob Markstrom is in the starter’s net at morning skate for the #Flames.



….As expected…. — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) May 3, 2022

The blue line and forward groups will return to their usual formations, after a couple changes for an absence and a rest day on Sunday.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

#Flames game one projected vs. Dallas:



Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli

Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman

Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie



Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington-Tanev

Zadorov-Gudbranson



Markstrom — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) May 3, 2022