Projected Lines: Game 1 vs DAL

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames vs Dallas Stars
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Game 1, Round 1
The big day has finally arrived! The Flames’ 2022 playoff drive starts tonight, and things opened with morning skate from the Saddledome. It’ll be back business as usual throughout the lineup tonight, starting with the masked man as Jacob Markstrom will get the reigns in the blue paint.
Per Hailey Salvian of The Athletic:
Jacob Markstrom is in the starter’s net at morning skate for the #Flames.— Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) May 3, 2022
….As expected….
The blue line and forward groups will return to their usual formations, after a couple changes for an absence and a rest day on Sunday.
Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:
#Flames game one projected vs. Dallas:— Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) May 3, 2022
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli
Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman
Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Markstrom
- Trevor Lewis factors back in after taking time off for the birth of his third child. He’ll take the fourth line center spot back after Ryan Carpenter and Adam Ruzicka alternated it in his absence.
- Erik Gudbranson got a rest day in Winnipeg on Sunday but will return to the third pairing alongside Nikita Zadorov tonight.
- Dan Vladar should officially backup Markstrom tonight. The team did recall G Adam Werner from AHL Stockton Heat this morning, but it is a traditional injury/emergency formality come playoff time for a third goalie to be rostered.
- D Michael Stone, D Connor Mackey, F Adam Ruzicka and F Ryan Carpenter are the healthy scratches tonight.
