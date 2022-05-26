 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Projected Lines: Game 5 vs EDM

By MilhouseFirehouse
Dallas Stars v Calgary Flames - Game Two Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Game 5

The Flames are on the ropes tonight, facing elimination in the Battle Of Alberta. Let’s check out warmups from the Saddledome, as Chris Tanev is taking a few laps, but a 12th forward also took line rushes.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

  • Should Tanev remain in the lineup again tonight after missing four straight playoff games with an undisclosed injury, this will be only his second game of the second round.
  • With seven d-men skating, it looks like the team might return to the 11-7 formation that made a big difference in the Dallas series. Expect D Michael Stone to stay in again to ease the Tanev minutes if that is the case.
  • HOWEVER, Brett Ritchie took regular line rushes with Lucic and Lewis on the fourth line indicating the possibility of a 12-6.
  • The healthy scratches are, as of now, F Ryan Carpenter, F Adam Ruzicka, D Connor Mackey and D Jusso Valimaki.
  • Jacob Markstrom will again get the start, and will be backed up by G Dan Vladar.

Line rushes from Calgary appear as follows, but final line-up will be revealed at game time.

Per Hailey Salvian of The Athletic:

