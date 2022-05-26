Projected Lines: Game 5 vs EDM

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers
Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Game 5
The Flames are on the ropes tonight, facing elimination in the Battle Of Alberta. Let’s check out warmups from the Saddledome, as Chris Tanev is taking a few laps, but a 12th forward also took line rushes.
Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:
#Flames Chris Tanev is taking warmup ahead of Game 5.— Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) May 27, 2022
- Should Tanev remain in the lineup again tonight after missing four straight playoff games with an undisclosed injury, this will be only his second game of the second round.
- With seven d-men skating, it looks like the team might return to the 11-7 formation that made a big difference in the Dallas series. Expect D Michael Stone to stay in again to ease the Tanev minutes if that is the case.
- HOWEVER, Brett Ritchie took regular line rushes with Lucic and Lewis on the fourth line indicating the possibility of a 12-6.
- The healthy scratches are, as of now, F Ryan Carpenter, F Adam Ruzicka, D Connor Mackey and D Jusso Valimaki.
- Jacob Markstrom will again get the start, and will be backed up by G Dan Vladar.
Line rushes from Calgary appear as follows, but final line-up will be revealed at game time.
Per Hailey Salvian of The Athletic:
#Flames in warmup before Game 5 vs Edmonton— Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) May 27, 2022
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman
Dube-Jarnkrok-Toffoli
Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Stone
Markstrom starts
