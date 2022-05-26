Projected Lines: Game 5 vs EDM

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Game 5

The Flames are on the ropes tonight, facing elimination in the Battle Of Alberta. Let’s check out warmups from the Saddledome, as Chris Tanev is taking a few laps, but a 12th forward also took line rushes.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

#Flames Chris Tanev is taking warmup ahead of Game 5. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) May 27, 2022

Should Tanev remain in the lineup again tonight after missing four straight playoff games with an undisclosed injury, this will be only his second game of the second round.

With seven d-men skating, it looks like the team might return to the 11-7 formation that made a big difference in the Dallas series. Expect D Michael Stone to stay in again to ease the Tanev minutes if that is the case.

HOWEVER, Brett Ritchie took regular line rushes with Lucic and Lewis on the fourth line indicating the possibility of a 12-6.

The healthy scratches are, as of now, F Ryan Carpenter, F Adam Ruzicka, D Connor Mackey and D Jusso Valimaki.

Jacob Markstrom will again get the start, and will be backed up by G Dan Vladar.

Line rushes from Calgary appear as follows, but final line-up will be revealed at game time.

Per Hailey Salvian of The Athletic: