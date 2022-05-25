 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After Edmonton, Gm. 4: The Flames Are On The Brink

The Oilers have pushed the Flames into a must win Game 5.

By markparkinson14 and Renu Sahota
Calgary Flames v Edmonton Oilers - Game Four Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 3 - Edmonton Oilers 5

Edmonton Leads Series 3-1

Recap

Tidbits

-Elimination Blues: The Flames, from here on out are in a win or go home scenario against the Oilers. Never in the team’s history have the Flames won a series after trailing 3-1. Buckle up.

-Need More From The Top: Calgary’s top line has been non existent since Calgary’s 9-6 Game 1 victory. The Flames number one line had only one goal last night (Elias Lindholm) and combined for only 8 SOG.

-Off The Mark: Jacob Markstrom can’t get over the hump when it comes to the Oilers. He’s 8-12-0 in his last 20 starts against the Oilers as a member of the Calgary Flames.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

