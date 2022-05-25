The Morning After Edmonton, Gm. 4: The Flames Are On The Brink

The Morning After

Edmonton Leads Series 3-1

Recap

Tidbits

-Elimination Blues: The Flames, from here on out are in a win or go home scenario against the Oilers. Never in the team’s history have the Flames won a series after trailing 3-1. Buckle up.

-Need More From The Top: Calgary’s top line has been non existent since Calgary’s 9-6 Game 1 victory. The Flames number one line had only one goal last night (Elias Lindholm) and combined for only 8 SOG.

-Off The Mark: Jacob Markstrom can’t get over the hump when it comes to the Oilers. He’s 8-12-0 in his last 20 starts against the Oilers as a member of the Calgary Flames.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"I thought we played with composure and played the right way."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shares his thoughts on Game 4 in Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/jho7fVDdUM — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 25, 2022

"We just need to win one game and take it from there."



Rasmus Andersson checks in with the media following Game 4. pic.twitter.com/QJpfsVEKNB — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 25, 2022

"We know we played well today. The game could've gone either way."



Mikael Backlund reflects on Game 4 and looks ahead to Game 5 back at home on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/w4qTNoiQM2 — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 25, 2022

"I've been really impressed with our group's ability to handle adversity."



Coach Woodcroft speaks following tonight's Game 4 victory. https://t.co/pZyTcmnHqS — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 25, 2022