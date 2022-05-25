The Morning After Edmonton, Gm. 4: The Flames Are On The Brink

The Morning After
Calgary Flames 3 - Edmonton Oilers 5
Edmonton Leads Series 3-1
Tidbits
-Elimination Blues: The Flames, from here on out are in a win or go home scenario against the Oilers. Never in the team’s history have the Flames won a series after trailing 3-1. Buckle up.
-Need More From The Top: Calgary’s top line has been non existent since Calgary’s 9-6 Game 1 victory. The Flames number one line had only one goal last night (Elias Lindholm) and combined for only 8 SOG.
-Off The Mark: Jacob Markstrom can’t get over the hump when it comes to the Oilers. He’s 8-12-0 in his last 20 starts against the Oilers as a member of the Calgary Flames.
Highlights
Post Game Reaction
"I thought we played with composure and played the right way."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shares his thoughts on Game 4 in Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/jho7fVDdUM— y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 25, 2022
"We just need to win one game and take it from there."— y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 25, 2022
Rasmus Andersson checks in with the media following Game 4. pic.twitter.com/QJpfsVEKNB
"We know we played well today. The game could've gone either way."— y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 25, 2022
Mikael Backlund reflects on Game 4 and looks ahead to Game 5 back at home on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/w4qTNoiQM2
"I've been really impressed with our group's ability to handle adversity."— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 25, 2022
Coach Woodcroft speaks following tonight's Game 4 victory. https://t.co/pZyTcmnHqS
"(Every game) is a learning experience. It's never perfect but it's how you handle it. It's how you battle through the adversity & sticking together as a group. We're doing that."— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 25, 2022
Hear from Smith & RNH following tonight's Game 4 victory. pic.twitter.com/JK2zSHhUwN
