Game 4 BoA: Oilers Snuffed The Flames 5-3

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom will want that entire first period and more back — 3 goals on 9 shots.

The Edmonton Oilers win the first face-off, and score the first goal of Game 4 of The Battle of Alberta. Flames’ Markstrom playing the puck behind the net twice in that 21 seconds, and on his second attempt to play the puck Markstrom hands it over to Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins who scores his 1st goal of the series.

Zach Hyman continues his scoring streak this series with his 5th goal in 4 games on an Oilers PP — Flames’ Toffoli in the penalty box for interference.

Evander Kane stays scoring after his hat trick in Game 3, with an assist from Draisaitl.

Oilers lead 3-0 going into the first intermission.

Elias Lindholm would make Oilers’ Hyman pay for tripping him — scoring a PP goal and momentarily firing up the Flames. Hanifin kept the puck in attack zone, allowing Lindholm to get a few shots on Oilers goalie Mike Smith.

LINDYYY!!! Scores one on the Powerplay to cut the lead to two goals #Flames pic.twitter.com/Rd69TnwPbT — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) May 25, 2022

36 seconds later a diving Backlund would get the Flames within one. Mikael Backlund with 4 goals, and 6 points so far this post season with this being his 1st goal in the Battle of Alberta playoff edition.

BACKSSS!!! Scores one off a great individual effort to make it a one goal game. It’s not over just yet #Flames pic.twitter.com/bMAmSu3cH2 — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) May 25, 2022

Just over halfway into the game, shot attempts were 48-20 for the Flames.

Oilers lead 3-2 going into the second intermission.

Crown Markstrom for his massive save on Leon Draisaitl — in sequence the Flames would tie up the game 3-3, a SHG on a long shot from Rasmus Andersson sneaks past Mike Smith.

#Flames Rasmus Andersson's tying goal travelled 132 feet — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 25, 2022

Oilers’ Nugent-Hopkins with his second goal and game winner — pots in a rebound off of Tyson Barrie’s slap shot — putting the Oilers ahead of the Flames again, this time with 3 minutes left to play.

Evander Kane making it 5-3 with an empty net goal, as the Flames are extinguished in their last ditch effort while on a PK.

The Edmonton Oilers would take Game 4 and now lead the series 3-1 over the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta 2022 playoff edition.

Game 5 EDM@CGY Thursday, May 26th 7:30PM MT