Projected Lines: Game 4 @ EDM

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Game 4

We check in live to warmups from Rogers Place, where it looks like Chris Tanev is skating and will make his return to the lineup.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

#Flames have seven defencemen on ice for warmups. https://t.co/9VmK4aWatS — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) May 25, 2022

If Tanev returns to the lineup after missing four straight playoff games with an undisclosed injury, this is his first game of the second round.

With seven d-men skating, it looks like the team will return to the 11-7 formation that made a big difference in the Dallas series. Expect D Michael Stone to stay in.

The healthy scratches are, as of now, F Ryan Carpenter, F Adam Ruzicka, D Connor Mackey and D Jusso Valimaki.

Jacob Markstrom will again get the start, and will be backed up by G Dan Vladar.

Line rushes from Edmonton appear as follows, but final line-up will be revealed at game time.

Per Hailey Salvian of The Athletic: