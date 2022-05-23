The Morning After Edmonton, Gm 3: Oliver Kylington Gets His First

2022 NHL Playoffs
The Morning After
Calgary Flames 1 - Edmonton Oilers 4
Edmonton Leads Series 2-1
Tidbits
-Kylington Finds The Net: The Flames didn't have much offence at all last night, but they got something from Oliver Kylington. Calgary's lone highlight came off of Kylington's stick with his first ever playoff marker.
-10s: The Oilers best players were at their best last night. Connor McDavid (3 assists), Leon Draisaitl (4 assists) and Evander Kane (3 goals) hooked up for a combined 10 points and were miles better than Calgary's best players.
-PP Failure: The Flames PP continues to struggle, going 0-4 last night against the Oilers. They are now 2-12 in this series so far.
Highlights
Post Game Reaction
#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shares his thoughts on Game 3. pic.twitter.com/h7hEcBT4CX— y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 23, 2022
"Not an ideal period for us."— y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 23, 2022
Matthew Tkachuk talks about the second period in Game 3 and reflects on the team's performance. pic.twitter.com/s4luynYmTY
"We've got to move it a little bit faster ... get in on the forecheck."— y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 23, 2022
Rasmus Andersson talks about Game 3 in Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/djWbSj00zV
"We got contributions from all 20 today. All 20 contributed to that win tonight... I liked the rhythm of our game."— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 23, 2022
Coach Woodcroft assesses the #Oilers 4-1 Game 3 victory. https://t.co/q9BGqw5kfI
"The fans have been unbelievable all playoffs. Tonight was no different... just an unbelievable feeling to play in front of this fanbase."— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 23, 2022
Hear from Kane & Smith following tonight's Game 3 win. pic.twitter.com/2BHUCoAYLp
