The Morning After Edmonton, Gm 3: Oliver Kylington Gets His First

2022 NHL Playoffs

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 1 - Edmonton Oilers 4

Edmonton Leads Series 2-1

Recap

Tidbits

-Kylington Finds The Net: The Flames didn't have much offence at all last night, but they got something from Oliver Kylington. Calgary's lone highlight came off of Kylington's stick with his first ever playoff marker.

-10s: The Oilers best players were at their best last night. Connor McDavid (3 assists), Leon Draisaitl (4 assists) and Evander Kane (3 goals) hooked up for a combined 10 points and were miles better than Calgary's best players.

-PP Failure: The Flames PP continues to struggle, going 0-4 last night against the Oilers. They are now 2-12 in this series so far.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shares his thoughts on Game 3. pic.twitter.com/h7hEcBT4CX — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 23, 2022

"Not an ideal period for us."



Matthew Tkachuk talks about the second period in Game 3 and reflects on the team's performance. pic.twitter.com/s4luynYmTY — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 23, 2022

"We've got to move it a little bit faster ... get in on the forecheck."



Rasmus Andersson talks about Game 3 in Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/djWbSj00zV — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 23, 2022

"We got contributions from all 20 today. All 20 contributed to that win tonight... I liked the rhythm of our game."



Coach Woodcroft assesses the #Oilers 4-1 Game 3 victory. https://t.co/q9BGqw5kfI — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 23, 2022