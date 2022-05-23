 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After Edmonton, Gm 3: Oliver Kylington Gets His First

The Calgary defenceman provided the only offence the Flames mustered up last night.

By markparkinson14
Calgary Flames 1 - Edmonton Oilers 4

Edmonton Leads Series 2-1

-Kylington Finds The Net: The Flames didn't have much offence at all last night, but they got something from Oliver Kylington. Calgary's lone highlight came off of Kylington's stick with his first ever playoff marker.

-10s: The Oilers best players were at their best last night. Connor McDavid (3 assists), Leon Draisaitl (4 assists) and Evander Kane (3 goals) hooked up for a combined 10 points and were miles better than Calgary's best players.

-PP Failure: The Flames PP continues to struggle, going 0-4 last night against the Oilers. They are now 2-12 in this series so far.

