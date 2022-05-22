Flames No Shows In Game 3, Throttled By Kane And Oilers 4-1

2022 NHL Playoffs

Edmonton Leads Series 2-1

Complete Stats

Scoring

1st: None

2nd: EDM 00:52- Hyman (Draisaitl/McDavid), EDM 6:58- Kane (Draisaitl), EDM 7:51- Kane (Draisaitl/McDavid), EDM 12:58- Kane (Draisaitl/McDavid)

3rd: CGY 15:09- Kylington (Jarnkrok/Dube)

The final score will make this game look closer than it actually was as the Edmonton Oilers dominated from start to finish, defeating the Flames in Game 3 of their playoff series 4-1.

Calgary never came out of the locker room in this one and the Oilers took full advantage. Despite there being no score at the end of the first period, the Oilers were well on their way to a decisive victory.

Edmonton’s Evander Kane put this one away in the second period by scoring three of the Oilers four goals in the second frame. To make matters worse, Connor McDavid assisted on three of the goals and Leon Draisaitl got a helper on all four markers in the period. If you’re the Flames, you can’t let that happen.

To add to the mess that was this game, Milan Lucic hit Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith as he played the puck and started a small fracas that led to Lucic getting a 5 minute misconduct for charging and all 10 players on the ice getting involved with each other. Did Lucic run Smith a little, sure, but Smith sold it slightly as well.

Speaking of Smith, Mike Smith was a brick wall on the night, stopping the Flames at almost every turn until Oliver Kylington solved him after he returned to the ice after spending a few minutes in the locker room after the Lucic hit.

Edmonton now leads the series 2-1 and have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead with a victory on Tuesday night.

Highlights

Final Thoughts

-The Flames need to be better in many aspects of the game. Calgary was 0- on the PP and they took six penalties on the ice. Again, too many taken and not enough pucks put in the Edmonton net when they have the man advantage.

-Calgary’s best players were not even close to being that tonight. Elias Lindholm, Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, Andrew Mangiapane, Blake Coleman and Tyler Toffoli combined for 16 SOG in this contest and that isn’t even remotely good enough.

-The Flames PK continued to shine tonight, going 5-5 on the evening.

Flame Of The Game

Dan Vladar (G): 8 saves on 8 shots in relief of Jacob Markstrom

What’s Next?

5/24: Calgary Flames @ Edmonton Oilers, 7:30 PM MT