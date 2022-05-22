Projected Lines: Game 3 @ EDM

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Game 3

As the Flames head up the highway for Game 3 tonight, let’s check in with warmups at Rogers Place.

Looks like things will largely stay status quo, but for now there appears to be some shuffling on the blue line.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

Looked to me like Darryl Sutter might be shuffling his defence pairs — Kylington-Gudbranson, Zadorov-Stone. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) May 22, 2022

Jacob Markstrom will start his tenth straight game of these playoffs, and be backed up by Dan Vladar.

Chris Tanev will miss his fourth straight game of the playoffs, stretching back to Game 7 against Dallas. The injury is, of course, undisclosed.

D Connor Mackey and F Ryan Carpenter suited up for warmup, but as it stands now they will continue to be healthy scratches alongside D Jusso Valimaki and F Adam Ruzicka.

The rest of line rushes at warmup looked as follows, thanks to Hailey Salvian of The Athletic: