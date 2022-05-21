 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After Edmonton, Gm. 2: Johnny Gaudreau Is On Fire

Though Gaudreau has a ways to go to catch Al MacInnis.

By markparkinson14
Edmonton Oilers v Calgary Flames - Game Two Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

2022 NHL Playoffs

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 3 - Edmonton Oilers 5

Series Tied 1-1

Tidbits

-7 In A Row: Johnny Gaudreau has a seven game point streak in the playoffs which is the longest streak for the franchise since Al MacInnis's 17 game streak in 1989.

-Dominant At The Dot: The Flames had a very good night taking faceoffs Friday night. Calgary was 67% for the night with Mikael Backlund leading the way at 71%.

-Still Struggling: Despite all the penalties, the Calgary PP still can't gain any traction. The Flames were a weak 1-5 on the evening.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

