The Morning After Edmonton, Gm. 2: Johnny Gaudreau Is On Fire

2022 NHL Playoffs
The Morning After
Calgary Flames 3 - Edmonton Oilers 5
Series Tied 1-1
Tidbits
-7 In A Row: Johnny Gaudreau has a seven game point streak in the playoffs which is the longest streak for the franchise since Al MacInnis's 17 game streak in 1989.
-Dominant At The Dot: The Flames had a very good night taking faceoffs Friday night. Calgary was 67% for the night with Mikael Backlund leading the way at 71%.
-Still Struggling: Despite all the penalties, the Calgary PP still can't gain any traction. The Flames were a weak 1-5 on the evening.
Highlights
Post Game Reaction
"Exciting game - if we had won it, I'd be really happy." - Darryl Sutter checks in after Game 2.
Darryl Sutter checks in after Game 2. pic.twitter.com/JiZtzQwNwi
"I thought we paid the price required to win a game in the second round. Our competition level was excellent." - Coach Woodcroft speaks following tonight's 5-3 #Oilers win in Game 2.
Coach Woodcroft speaks following tonight's 5-3 #Oilers win in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/0DPay3HsCZ
