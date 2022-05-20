Flames and Oilers get prepared for another intense battle in Game 2

Game 2, Round 2: Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames - Flames lead series 1-0

Tonight At 8:30 PM MT @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Edmonton Oilers 21-22 Regular Season Record: 49-27-6 - (104 Points - Finished 2nd in the Pacific Division)

Calgary Flames 21-22 Regular Season Record: 50-21-11 (111 Points - Finished 1st in the Pacific Division)

Broadcast Info: TV - CBC, Sportsnet, ESPN / Radio - Sportsnet 960

After a 15 goal showcase in the first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years, the Flames and Oilers are primed for another intense matchup. We probably won't ever get a battle like Wednesday’s, but we are in store for another great game. The Flames pummelled the Oilers at 5v5 and completely dominated them. But for the first time in a while, they didn't get support in between the pipes for the first two periods. Jacob Markstrom had an off night for the first time in ages, but thankfully the high scoring game from the Flames, bailed him out.

That probably won't happen again, but the team needs to do a better job at defending the big guns on Edmonton. Connor McDavid had 4 points despite his team not scoring once on the power play. On the other hand, Mike Smith was chased out of the crease when he let in a whopping 3 goals in just 9 shots. The Flames need to keep going after Smith with high danger chances and hopefully some more will filter in. The team’s PK was phenomenal and it needs to continue to be effective in shutting down the likes of McDavid and Draisaitl.

Both of the goalies will have bounce back games after stinkers on Wednesday. Don’t expect it to be a high scoring affair like the last one, but hey anything can happen. The teams will be tighter and more smarter with the plays they make. All-in-all we’re in store for another great battle tonight. The ‘Dome will be rocking and the Red Mile will be overflowing. Enjoy the game and have fun.

Last Time Around

Game 1: Flames win 9-6. Matthew Tkachuk finishes the night with a hat-trick and Johnny Gaudreau grabs three points.

Betting Odds Via Betway

Odds to win the game:

Oilers - +150 (Underdogs)

Flames - -180 (Favourites)

Money line:

Oilers - 2.50

Flames - 1.55

Puck line:

Oilers - 1.60

Flames - 2.40

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames:

Jacob Markstrom. The Vezina candidate had a tough outing on Wednesday but thankfully was bailed out by the high scoring Flames offence. He’s expected to make a big bounce back tonight and rightfully so.

Edmonton Oilers:

Mike Smith. After being chased out of the night by allowing 3 goals on 9 shots, Smith is ready for a solid return in between the pipes. The Flames had his number early on and made him pay. We’ll see how things go for the 40 year old tonight.