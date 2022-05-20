 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Projected Lines: Game 2 vs EDM

By MilhouseFirehouse
Edmonton Oilers v Calgary Flames - Game One Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Game 2

The Flames will run it back for their rematch against the Oilers tonight, as they have no lineup changes projected for Game Two against Edmonton.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportnet 960 from warmups:

  • Jacob Markstrom will start in net, backed up by Dan Vladar.
  • There will be no changes to the forward lines.
  • Chris Tanev will miss his third straight contest with an undisclosed injury, and Michael Stone will remain in his stead on the second pairing.
  • Healthy scratches for tonight are D Connor Mackey, D Jusso Valimaki, F Adam Ruzicka and F Ryan Carpenter.

