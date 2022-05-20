Projected Lines: Game 2 vs EDM

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Game 2

The Flames will run it back for their rematch against the Oilers tonight, as they have no lineup changes projected for Game Two against Edmonton.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportnet 960 from warmups:

#Flames in warmup ahead of game two:



Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Dube-Jarnkrok-Toffoli

Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie



Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington-Stone

Zadorov-Gudbranson



