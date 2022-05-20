Projected Lines: Game 2 vs EDM

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers
Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Game 2
The Flames will run it back for their rematch against the Oilers tonight, as they have no lineup changes projected for Game Two against Edmonton.
Per Pat Steinberg of Sportnet 960 from warmups:
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman
Dube-Jarnkrok-Toffoli
Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Stone
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Markstrom
- Jacob Markstrom will start in net, backed up by Dan Vladar.
- There will be no changes to the forward lines.
- Chris Tanev will miss his third straight contest with an undisclosed injury, and Michael Stone will remain in his stead on the second pairing.
- Healthy scratches for tonight are D Connor Mackey, D Jusso Valimaki, F Adam Ruzicka and F Ryan Carpenter.
