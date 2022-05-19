Darryl Sutter Named A Finalist For Jack Adams Award

The NHL announced the three finalists for the Jack Adams Award this afternoon and Darryl Sutter is one of them. This is the second time that Sutter has been a finalist, the other time being in 2003-04 with the Flames when he finished third in the voting.

The award is given out annually to the coach that contributes the most to his team's success and it would be hard to argue that Sutter hasn't been that for Calgary.

In his first full season back with the Flames, Sutter led Calgary to the Pacific Division title and a record of 50-21-11, but it's been more than that for the coach and his team. Sutter has taken good players and brought their game up to another level, something past Flames coaches could not do.

If Darryl Sutter were to win he would be the second Flames bench boss to do so as Bob Hartley won the Jack Adams back in 2014-15. A win would also make him the second member of his family to take home the Jack Adams with Brian Sutter winning it in 1990-91 with the St. Louis Blues.

The other two finalist joining Sutter are Andrew Brunette of the Florida Panthers and Gerard Gallant of the New York Rangers.