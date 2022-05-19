The Morning After Edmonton, Gm.1: Calgary’s Offence Set Some Records Last Night

The Morning After

Recap

Tidbits

-That Was Fast: The Flames scored the first three goals on the evening, but it was the first two that were noteworthy. Elias Lindholm beat Mike Smith a mere 26 seconds into the game and 25 seconds later Andrew Mangiapane put the Flames up 2-0. The two goals in 51 seconds are the two fastest tallies in Stanley Cup Playoff history.

Three’fer: Matthew Tkachuk struggled against Dallas and he took his frustrations out on the Oilers Wednesday night. Tkachuk recorded a hat trick making him the first Flames player to accomplish that feat in the playoffs since Theo Fleury did it back in 1995.

-Goals A’Plenty: The Flames and Oilers put 15 pucks in the net last night making it the highest scoring playoff game since 1993.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"We were told that it was a boring series last time so I told the players yesterday we've got to score 7 to 10 goals today, knowing full well that they'd probably score 5 to 8, and then we could win. So that's what we did."



Darryl checks in after Game 1. pic.twitter.com/MVzgErMD0i — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 19, 2022

"It's not the way we should play and are going to play, going forward."



Rasmus Andersson talks about Game 1 vs. the Oilers. pic.twitter.com/UoYIdA3iJV — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 19, 2022

"We fought back & made it a game but we can't feel good about that because you scored six goals in a game & found a way to not win it."



Coach Woodcroft discusses tonight's Game 1 loss. pic.twitter.com/THYZXcxQwi — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 19, 2022