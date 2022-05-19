 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After Edmonton, Gm.1: Calgary’s Offence Set Some Records Last Night

Matthew Tkachuk did something for the Flames that hasn’t been done since 1995.

By markparkinson14
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 9 - Edmonton Oilers 6

Recap

Tidbits

-That Was Fast: The Flames scored the first three goals on the evening, but it was the first two that were noteworthy. Elias Lindholm beat Mike Smith a mere 26 seconds into the game and 25 seconds later Andrew Mangiapane put the Flames up 2-0. The two goals in 51 seconds are the two fastest tallies in Stanley Cup Playoff history.

Three’fer: Matthew Tkachuk struggled against Dallas and he took his frustrations out on the Oilers Wednesday night. Tkachuk recorded a hat trick making him the first Flames player to accomplish that feat in the playoffs since Theo Fleury did it back in 1995.

-Goals A’Plenty: The Flames and Oilers put 15 pucks in the net last night making it the highest scoring playoff game since 1993.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

