Battle of Alberta ready to get fired up for Game 1

Game 1, Round 2: Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames

Tonight At 7:30 PM MT @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Edmonton Oilers 21-22 Regular Season Record: 49-27-6 - (104 Points - Finished 2nd in the Pacific Division)

Calgary Flames 21-22 Regular Season Record: 50-21-11 (111 Points - Finished 1st in the Pacific Division)

Broadcast Info: TV - CBC, Sportsnet, ESPN / Radio - Sportsnet 960

Well, the day has finally arrived! It’s time for the Battle of Alberta in the Playoffs, for the first time in 31 years. It's been a long time coming but the day is here. The Flames and Oilers come fresh off Game 7 wins in their respective series and are looking to make a deep run in the playoffs and trying to bring home the Stanley Cup.

It'll be an intense battle and nothing short of what people should come to expect from this decades old rivalry. The stars will be flying but so will the veterans looking to prove they can still be with the best of them at this level. The Flames do have the better goaltending and defence but the Offence on both sides could end in a tie. The Oilers have two of the best players in the world - Draisaitl and McDavid. But so do the Flames, with Gaudreau and Tkachuk. All four of these players were top 10 in league scoring and were key pieces in leading their respective teams into the playoffs.

In order for the Flames to take down Edmonton, they need to shut down McDavid and Draisaitl. It goes without saying that the Powerplay needs to face the same fate. The Flames do know the tendencies of Mike Smith who is a former Flame. They need to do their thing with him and just hope they don’t face someone like Jake Oettinger in the playoffs again. All-in-all we’re in store for a good one tonight and the C of Red will be rockin inside the ‘Dome and outside in the Red Lot. Wherever you may be watching... enjoy it cause this is a once in a lifetime series.

Last Time Around

Calgary Flames: Took down the Stars in Game 7 by a score of 3-2, thanks to a clutch overtime goal by Johnny Gaudreau.

Edmonton Oilers: Took down the Kings in Game 7 by a score of 2-0. Connor McDavid finished the night with two points and the game winner.

Season Series

The Flames and Oilers split their season series and finished off the year 2-2. Both sides had some big games in the season series and some of them were tight as well. These games from the regular season won’t mean much, but are somewhat of an indicator as to what some of these games might look like. So here are the matchups between these two teams this season:

October 16th, 2021: Oilers win 5-2

January 22nd, 2022: Oilers win 5-3

March 7th, 2022: Flames win 3-1

March 26th, 2022: Flames win 9-5

Betting Odds Via Betway

Odds to Win Game 1:

Oilers: +135 (Underdogs)

Flames: -160 (Favourites)

Money Line:

Oilers: 2.35

Flames: 1.62

Puck Line:

Oilers: 1.54

Flames: 2.55

Special Offer:

Connor McDavid (EDM) OR Johnny Gaudreau (CGY) To Score 1+ Goal = 2.50