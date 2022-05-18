 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Projected Lines: Game 1 vs EDM

Blue Line In Flux With AHL Call-Up This Morning

By MilhouseFirehouse
/ new
Dallas Stars v Calgary Flames - Game Five Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Game 1

It’s a big fight feel ahead of the Battle Of Alberta being renewed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs! As we get into projected lines for tonight’s contest, we start with some recall news on the blue line from earlier this morning.

Per the Calgary Flames official Twitter account earlier today:

The Valimaki recall has come in light of the Chris Tanev undisclosed injury situation, as he has not played since Game Six against Dallas. However, at optional morning skate today, he did participate. Michael Stone had filled in Tanev’s spot on the defense for Game Seven of the first round, so Valimaki coming up is likely just to have an extra available body when as the wear and tear of the playoffs accumulates.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

The team held a full practice yesterday, which will give us a better idea for lines and pairings that we might see tonight against Edmonton.

Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 from practice yesterday:

  • Jacob Markstrom is of course expected to start Game One in the blue paint, as he was in the starter’s net this morning. He will be backed up by Dan Vladar.
  • The scratches in the last game played were D Connor Mackey, F Ryan Carpenter and F Adam Ruzicka. They’ll likely be joined by D Jusso Valimaki with his recall, and possibly D Michael Stone depending on Tanev’s status.
  • Despite having skated this morning, Chris Tanev will either be active tonight or head onto injury report. We’ll know more on that ahead of puck drop tonight, seeing as at practice yesterday he did skate on the second pairing alongside Oliver Kylington.
  • Forward lines can be expected to remain the same as Game Seven, assuming Coach Sutter stays with the 12 forwards 6 defensemen scheme as opposed to the 11-7 that was utilized multiple times in the first round.

