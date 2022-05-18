Projected Lines: Game 1 vs EDM

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Game 1

It’s a big fight feel ahead of the Battle Of Alberta being renewed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs! As we get into projected lines for tonight’s contest, we start with some recall news on the blue line from earlier this morning.

Per the Calgary Flames official Twitter account earlier today:

#Flames Roster Update: Defenceman Juuso Valimaki has been recalled from the @AHLHeat. — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 18, 2022

The Valimaki recall has come in light of the Chris Tanev undisclosed injury situation, as he has not played since Game Six against Dallas. However, at optional morning skate today, he did participate. Michael Stone had filled in Tanev’s spot on the defense for Game Seven of the first round, so Valimaki coming up is likely just to have an extra available body when as the wear and tear of the playoffs accumulates.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Optional morning skate for Calgary ahead of game one vs. Edmonton.



Chris Tanev and recently recalled Juuso Valimaki both skating. Jacob Markstrom in the starter’s net. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) May 18, 2022

The team held a full practice yesterday, which will give us a better idea for lines and pairings that we might see tonight against Edmonton.

Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 from practice yesterday: