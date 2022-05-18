Projected Lines: Game 1 vs EDM

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers
Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Game 1
It’s a big fight feel ahead of the Battle Of Alberta being renewed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs! As we get into projected lines for tonight’s contest, we start with some recall news on the blue line from earlier this morning.
Per the Calgary Flames official Twitter account earlier today:
#Flames Roster Update: Defenceman Juuso Valimaki has been recalled from the @AHLHeat.— y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 18, 2022
The Valimaki recall has come in light of the Chris Tanev undisclosed injury situation, as he has not played since Game Six against Dallas. However, at optional morning skate today, he did participate. Michael Stone had filled in Tanev’s spot on the defense for Game Seven of the first round, so Valimaki coming up is likely just to have an extra available body when as the wear and tear of the playoffs accumulates.
Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:
Optional morning skate for Calgary ahead of game one vs. Edmonton.— Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) May 18, 2022
Chris Tanev and recently recalled Juuso Valimaki both skating. Jacob Markstrom in the starter’s net. #Flames
The team held a full practice yesterday, which will give us a better idea for lines and pairings that we might see tonight against Edmonton.
Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 from practice yesterday:
#Flames lines and pairings at practice ahead of Game 1 of #BattleOfAlberta vs. #LetsGoOilers:— Derek Wills (@Fan960Wills) May 17, 2022
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman
Dube-Jarnkrok-Toffoli
Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie
Carpenter-Ruzicka
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Mackey-Stone pic.twitter.com/4w0zW1hQ66
- Jacob Markstrom is of course expected to start Game One in the blue paint, as he was in the starter’s net this morning. He will be backed up by Dan Vladar.
- The scratches in the last game played were D Connor Mackey, F Ryan Carpenter and F Adam Ruzicka. They’ll likely be joined by D Jusso Valimaki with his recall, and possibly D Michael Stone depending on Tanev’s status.
- Despite having skated this morning, Chris Tanev will either be active tonight or head onto injury report. We’ll know more on that ahead of puck drop tonight, seeing as at practice yesterday he did skate on the second pairing alongside Oliver Kylington.
- Forward lines can be expected to remain the same as Game Seven, assuming Coach Sutter stays with the 12 forwards 6 defensemen scheme as opposed to the 11-7 that was utilized multiple times in the first round.
