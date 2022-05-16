 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After Dallas, Gm. 7: Flames Set Shots On Goal Record For Franchise

The Flames certainly gave Jake Oettinger a lot of rubber last night.

By markparkinson14
/ new
Dallas Stars v Calgary Flames - Game Seven Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 3 - Dallas Stars 2 (OT)

Recap

Tidbits

-Shots For Everyone: The Flames fired 67 shots at Jake Oettinger last night which set a Flames franchise record for shots on goal in a playoff game.

-BOA: Buckle up, the Battle Of Alberta is coming as the Flames and Oilers will lock horns in the second round of the playoffs starting Wednesday. It’s the first time the Flames and Oilers will meet in the playoffs since 1991.

-That Was Fast: Dallas scored the first goal on the night off the stick of Jamie Benn. His goal came 40 seconds in, making it the 5th fastest scoring goal in NHL Playoffs history.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

