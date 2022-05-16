The Morning After Dallas, Gm. 7: Flames Set Shots On Goal Record For Franchise

The Morning After

Recap

Tidbits

-Shots For Everyone: The Flames fired 67 shots at Jake Oettinger last night which set a Flames franchise record for shots on goal in a playoff game.

-BOA: Buckle up, the Battle Of Alberta is coming as the Flames and Oilers will lock horns in the second round of the playoffs starting Wednesday. It’s the first time the Flames and Oilers will meet in the playoffs since 1991.

-That Was Fast: Dallas scored the first goal on the night off the stick of Jamie Benn. His goal came 40 seconds in, making it the 5th fastest scoring goal in NHL Playoffs history.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"Our fans picked us up in different parts of the game, gave us energy, so it was awesome."



Darryl had plenty of praise for the #CofRed following Game 7. pic.twitter.com/NrznuErA61 — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 16, 2022