HOTN: Johnny Gaudreau Was Due

Highlight Of The Night

Jake Oettinger. Johnny Gaudreau. The two best players for their respective teams and it was fitting it came down to the two of them with the series on the line. Gaudreau had 6 SOG in regulation and Jake Oettinger stymied him at every chance. As a matter of fact, he stopped EVERYONE (for the most part) on the night. Oettinger faced a herculean 67 shots and stopped 64, but he could not stop the 67th. Johnny Gaudreau finally got his revenge by firing a shot from an impossible angle, beating Oettinger over the shoulder and sending the Flames to Round Two and their arch rivals in the Edmonton Oilers.