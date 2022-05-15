Projected Lines: Game 7 vs DAL

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames vs Dallas Stars
Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Game 7
There’s one major lineup change as we check in with warmup from the Saddledome just moments ago.
Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960:
#Flames Chris Tanev is not on the ice for warm-up ahead of Game 7 vs. #TexasHockey.— Derek Wills (@Fan960Wills) May 16, 2022
Due to an injury sustained in Game 6, Chris Tanev will not play tonight. Coach Darryl Sutter has shuffled the lines in light of this, and returns to a traditional 12-6 forwards-defensemen setup. He had previously used an 11 forwards 7 defensemen lineup in three straight games of the series.
Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:
#Flames in warmup ahead of game seven:— Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) May 16, 2022
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman
Dube-Jarnkrok-Toffoli
Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Stone
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Markstrom
- With Tanev out, Brett Ritchie factors back in to the lineup for the first time since Game Two of the series and will be on the fourth line with Lucic and Lewis.
- Michael Stone remains in and skated on the second defense pairing alongside Oliver Kylington.
- Healthy scratches are D Connor Mackey, F Adam Ruzicka and F Ryan Carpenter.
- Jacob Markstrom will start in the blue paint, backed up by Dan Vladar.
