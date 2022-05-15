Projected Lines: Game 7 vs DAL

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Dallas Stars

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Game 7

There’s one major lineup change as we check in with warmup from the Saddledome just moments ago.

Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960:

#Flames Chris Tanev is not on the ice for warm-up ahead of Game 7 vs. #TexasHockey. — Derek Wills (@Fan960Wills) May 16, 2022

Due to an injury sustained in Game 6, Chris Tanev will not play tonight. Coach Darryl Sutter has shuffled the lines in light of this, and returns to a traditional 12-6 forwards-defensemen setup. He had previously used an 11 forwards 7 defensemen lineup in three straight games of the series.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

#Flames in warmup ahead of game seven:



Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Dube-Jarnkrok-Toffoli

Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie



Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington-Stone

Zadorov-Gudbranson



Markstrom — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) May 16, 2022