Projected Lines: Game 7 vs DAL

By MilhouseFirehouse
Dallas Stars v Calgary Flames - Game Five Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Dallas Stars

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Game 7

There’s one major lineup change as we check in with warmup from the Saddledome just moments ago.

Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960:

Due to an injury sustained in Game 6, Chris Tanev will not play tonight. Coach Darryl Sutter has shuffled the lines in light of this, and returns to a traditional 12-6 forwards-defensemen setup. He had previously used an 11 forwards 7 defensemen lineup in three straight games of the series.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

  • With Tanev out, Brett Ritchie factors back in to the lineup for the first time since Game Two of the series and will be on the fourth line with Lucic and Lewis.
  • Michael Stone remains in and skated on the second defense pairing alongside Oliver Kylington.
  • Healthy scratches are D Connor Mackey, F Adam Ruzicka and F Ryan Carpenter.
  • Jacob Markstrom will start in the blue paint, backed up by Dan Vladar.

