Flames come back to town for a crucial Game 7

Game 7, Round 1: Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames - Series Tied 3-3

Tonight At 7:30 PM MT @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Dallas Stars 21-22 Regular Season Record: 45-30-7 - (98 Points - Finished 4th in the Central Division - First Wildcard spot)

Calgary Flames 21-22 Regular Season Record: 50-21-11 (111 Points - Finished 1st in the Pacific Division)

Broadcast Info: TV - Sportsnet, ESPN2 / Radio - Sportsnet 960

It’s Game 7 time in the C of Red. The winner takes all. The Flames will play in a Game 7 for the first time since 2008 and for the first time at home since 2006. Both teams come into this one having played a grueling 6 games of tight-checking playoff hockey. It’ll be fun to see how both teams come out to play in front of a sold-out home crowd in Calgary. It’ll definitely be a challenge for both teams, as it is a do-or-die situation. The Flames need to come out strong and shut down the Stars earlier on in the game.

Again in order to make life tough for the Stars and their goaltender Jake Oettinger… the Flames need to keep sending traffic to the net. Oettinger has made too many easy saves over the last several games and has stolen games for the Stars so far. The team needs to make the Stars play their game and not the other way around. Also need a bounce back effort from the defence after the last game in Dallas. The team was pummelled in the third period and had absolutely no gas to tie the game in the end.

All-in-all we’re in store for a good battle in a winner take all game with everything on the line. It’s probably the biggest game in franchise history, as a team altering offseason awaits in the shadows. The fanbase is ready and so are the Flames. So now let’s hope they go out and deliver. Go Flames Go!

Last Time Around

Game 1: Flames 1-0 Stars

Game 2: Stars 2-0 Flames

Game 3: Stars 4-2 Flames

Game 4: Flames 4-1 Stars

Game 5: Flames 3-1 Stars

Game 6: Stars 4-2 Flames

Betting Odds Via Betway

To win the game:

Stars: +175 (Underdogs)

Flames: -215 (Favourites)

Money Line:

Stars: 2.75

Flames: 1.46

Puck Line:

Stars: 1.64

Flames: 2.30