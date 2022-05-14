Stars Force Game 7 With 4-2 Win

Official Stats

Scoring

First

DAL [1]- Hintz (2) (Pavelski (2), Robertson (2)) 14:52

Second

DAL [2]- Raffl (2) (Kiviranta (1)) 6:04

CGY [1]- Stone (1) (Gaudreau (5), Tkachuk (4)) 8:09

CGY [2]- Backlund (3) (Stone (1), Andersson (1)) PPG 11:59

DAL [3]- Heiskanen (1) (Faksa (1), Suter (2)) 17:32

Third

DAL [4]- Seguin (2) (Hintz (2), Raffl (1)) ENG 19:18

Game Notes

-The Stars certainly had no intention of having their season end in six games, as they battled back to tie the series and send it to a deciding Game 7 in Calgary on Sunday. Dallas opened a two goal lead to start the game, as Michael Raffl scored 6 minutes into the second period to add to Roope Hintz’s opening goal in the first. The Flames scored twice six minutes apart in the same period to tie the game at two, but a strong push after the tying goal lead to Miro Heiskanen’s eventual winner from the point.

-Michaels Stone and Backlund both continued their strong play. Stone buried a shot on an odd man rush off the stick of Johnny Gaudreau, before setting up Backlund for a one-timer on the powerplay. The two quick goals were undone by Heiskanen’s tally, and the Stars outshot the Flames by a fairly wide margin in the final two periods.

-It’s barely a storyline that even needs to be mentioned anymore but Jake Oettinger was stingy once again as Markstrom was a little more porous than he had been in the last two.

-Injury Concern: Chris Tanev was out of the lineup for the Flames after Raffl’s goal as his status going forward is of concern. Raffl landed on Tanev quite heavily and the defencemen went out for just a few more shifts before missing the entire third. Although somewhat doubtful, there’s a chance Nikita Zadorov gets a call from the league as he slumped Luke Glendening on a clean but head-contacting hit.

-This will be the Flames first Game 7 since April 22, 2008 when they fell 5-3 to the San Jose Sharks in the first round. They have not won a Game 7 since beating the Vancouver Canucks in overtime in the first round of the 2004 Stanley Cup Playoffs.