Projected Lines: Game 6 @ DAL

Possible Elimination Game Down South

By MilhouseFirehouse
/ new
Calgary Flames v Dallas Stars - Game Three Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Dallas Stars

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Game 6

The Flames return to Dallas after a comeback win on Wednesday, with the Stars on the ropes. It’s a possible elimination game tonight!

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Clagary Sun, here’s the tentative look from morning skate today:

  • Jacob Markstrom will be slated to start in the blue paint, as usual.
  • While the forward groups are in familiar formation at the skate, the Flames mixed up the lines in the first 40 minutes of game five by splitting up the Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk combo and reuniting Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman, so nothing is set in stone as of yet.
  • Coach Darryl Sutter has gone with an 11 forwards/7 defensemen lineup the past two games, typically sitting forward Brett Ritchie in lieu of Michael Stone for an extra body on the blue line. Sounds like it will be a game time decision again whether or not he’ll stick with that or return to traditional 12-and-6.
  • The healthy scratches until we know more are D Connor Mackey, D Michael Stone, F Adam Ruzicka and F Ryan Carpenter. This is of course dependent on whether or not Stone laces up again.

