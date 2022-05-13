Projected Lines: Game 6 @ DAL

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Dallas Stars

Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Game 6

The Flames return to Dallas after a comeback win on Wednesday, with the Stars on the ropes. It’s a possible elimination game tonight!

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Clagary Sun, here’s the tentative look from morning skate today:

#Flames lines and pairing at morning skate in Dallas ...

Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli

Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman

Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie

Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington-Tanev

Zadorov-Gudbranson — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) May 13, 2022