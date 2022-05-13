Projected Lines: Game 6 @ DAL

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames @ Dallas Stars
Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Game 6
The Flames return to Dallas after a comeback win on Wednesday, with the Stars on the ropes. It’s a possible elimination game tonight!
Per Wes Gilbertson of the Clagary Sun, here’s the tentative look from morning skate today:
Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli
Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman
Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
- Jacob Markstrom will be slated to start in the blue paint, as usual.
- While the forward groups are in familiar formation at the skate, the Flames mixed up the lines in the first 40 minutes of game five by splitting up the Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk combo and reuniting Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman, so nothing is set in stone as of yet.
- Coach Darryl Sutter has gone with an 11 forwards/7 defensemen lineup the past two games, typically sitting forward Brett Ritchie in lieu of Michael Stone for an extra body on the blue line. Sounds like it will be a game time decision again whether or not he’ll stick with that or return to traditional 12-and-6.
- The healthy scratches until we know more are D Connor Mackey, D Michael Stone, F Adam Ruzicka and F Ryan Carpenter. This is of course dependent on whether or not Stone laces up again.
