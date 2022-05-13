Flames come into the Lone Star State looking to close out the Series

Game 6, Round 1:Calgary Flames vs Dallas Stars - Flames Lead Series 3-2

Tonight At 7:30 PM MT @ American Airlines Center

Dallas Stars 21-22 Regular Season Record: 45-30-7 - (98 Points - Finished 4th in the Central Division - First Wildcard spot)

Calgary Flames 21-22 Regular Season Record: 50-21-11 (111 Points - Finished 1st in the Pacific Division)

Broadcast Info: TV - CBC, Sportsnet, TNT / Radio - Sportsnet 960

Well... It’s a Flames gameday in the Lone Star State! As the Flames are now just one win away from making it to the second round for the first time in 7 years. It’s a pivotal Game 6 for the Flames and for the Stars on the other side. On one side a team is on the verge of elimination and on the other side a team is looking to head back home with a series win. In game 5, the Flames struggled for the first 40 minutes but lit things up in the third and delivered. A three goal third period led by the line of Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman made life tough for the Stars and stole the home crowd with a key win. And now just one win away... the Flames look to continue that momentum into tonight's game.

They need to keep pummeling Jake Oettinger with high danger shots and send more and more traffic in front of him. The key for the Flames is to not feed into what the Stars want from them, but instead make them play their game. Can’t make mental mistakes and get involved in scrums that end up putting the Flames shorthanded. Keep playing that high-paced and up-tempo game and the Red Mile will be filled up by the end of the night.

Jacob Markstrom will be getting the start once again, after another great outing on Wednesday. Markstrom has been the shining bright light on this team from Game 1. Making key saves at key times during the game and standing up big for his teammates. Need more of that play tonight and run support from the team in front of him to take this series home. All-in-all we’re in store for a good one, as both teams are hungry for wins.

Last Time Around

Game 1: Flames 1-0 Stars

Game 2: Stars 2-0 Flames

Game 3: Stars 4-2 Flames

Game 4: Flames 4-1 Stars

Game 5: Flames 3-1 Stars

Betting Odds Via Betway

To Win The Game:

Flames: -160 (Favourites)

Stars: +135 (Underdogs)

Moneyline:

Flames: 1.62

Stars: 2.35

Puckline:

Flames: 2.65

Stars: 1.50