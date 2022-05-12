 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After Dallas, Gm. 5: The Flames PP Needs A Boost

The Flames PP has not been very good in this series.

By markparkinson14
NHL: MAY 11 Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 - Stars at Flames Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 3 - Dallas Stars 1

Calgary Leads Series 3-2

Recap

Tidbits

-Man Advantage: Is it really an advantage when you can’t do anything with the man advantage? The Flames PP is struggling mightily so far in this series. Calgary went 0-2 last night, looking like a hot mess for most of the time. Calgary is now 2-19 in the series with the extra skater.

-On The Other Hand: The Flames PK is absolutely crushing it. The Flames shut down Dallas last night, going 3-3 when needed to kill a penalty. That flawless evening now has Calgary 18-20 in the series.

-Upping The Physicality: The Dallas Stars continued to play a physical brand of hockey. The Stars outhit the Flames for the third time in the last four games, by checking the Flames around 27 times to Calgary’s 20. And to no one’s surprise, Dallas blocked another 14 shots tonight, giving them 100 blocked shots in 5 games.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

