The Morning After Dallas, Gm. 5: The Flames PP Needs A Boost

The Morning After
Calgary Flames 3 - Dallas Stars 1
Calgary Leads Series 3-2
Tidbits
-Man Advantage: Is it really an advantage when you can’t do anything with the man advantage? The Flames PP is struggling mightily so far in this series. Calgary went 0-2 last night, looking like a hot mess for most of the time. Calgary is now 2-19 in the series with the extra skater.
-On The Other Hand: The Flames PK is absolutely crushing it. The Flames shut down Dallas last night, going 3-3 when needed to kill a penalty. That flawless evening now has Calgary 18-20 in the series.
-Upping The Physicality: The Dallas Stars continued to play a physical brand of hockey. The Stars outhit the Flames for the third time in the last four games, by checking the Flames around 27 times to Calgary’s 20. And to no one’s surprise, Dallas blocked another 14 shots tonight, giving them 100 blocked shots in 5 games.
Highlights
Post Game Reaction
#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shares his thoughts on the 3-1 win in Game 5. pic.twitter.com/TuNB7WJj2w— y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 12, 2022
"It's always great to see the fans outside of the rink, cheering us on. That's awesome. The Red Lot, it's great."— y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 12, 2022
Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund on the energy at the 'Dome and winning Game 5. pic.twitter.com/rxMB3K7uZN
Loading comments...