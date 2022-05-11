HOTN: Andrew Mangiapane Rockets The Flames To Victory

Highlight Of The Night

If anyone (maybe outside of Mikael Backlund) on the Flames roster needed a goal, it was Andrew Mangiapane. For all the regular season success he had, the playoffs haven’t been easy for the Calgary forward. But tonight he certainly made an impact. Mangiapane fed Mikael Backlund on his goal which tied the score at 1-1. He followed that up by taking a feed from Backlund and came streaking in and fired an absolute missile past Jake Oettinger to put the Flames up for good, at 2-1.