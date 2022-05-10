Jacob Markstrom Officially Named A Vezina Trophy Finalist

In one of the worst kept secrets in the NHL, Jacob Markstrom was announced as a Vezina Trophy Finalist this afternoon by the league. The Flames top keeper is absolutely worthy of the nomination as he had one of the best goaltending seasons in Flames history.

As far as 2021-22 went, Markstrom was dominant. He led the league in shutouts with 9 (one away from tying the Flames franchise record of 10), he was fourth in wins with 37, third in games started (63), fourth in Sv% (.922) and third in GAA (2.22).

Will that all be enough to bring home the hardware? Time will tell. Igor Shesterkin of the NY Rangers has been the odds on favourite for some time now, but Markstrom's season is nothing to sneeze at either.

If Jacob Markstrom would win the award he be the first Flames goalie to win the Vezina since Miikka Kiprusoff did it back in 2005-06. He's also the first Flames goalie since Kipper to be nominated for the award when he was last up for it in 2006-07. Since the Flames have been an organization (Atlanta and Calgary), Kiprusoff is the only Flames keeper to bring home that trophy. This offseason Jacob Markstrom could join some elite company.

Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers are other two finalists Markstrom is up against.