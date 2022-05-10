The Morning After Dallas, Gm. 4: Johnny Gaudreau Improved His Penalty Shot Record

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 4 - Dallas Stars 1

Series Tied 2-2

Recap

Tidbits

-Penalty Shot Success?: Johnny Gaudreau got credit for the game winner last night by way of a penalty shot. Gaudreau was hooked on his way to the net and had the chance to "make up" for his breakaway miss in Game 3. He didn't miss this time, beating Jake Oettinger five hole and putting the Flames up 2-1. That makes Johnny Gaudreau 2-6 in his career on penalty shots.

-Still Blocking: It's a miracle that the Flames even scored four times and not because of Jake Oettinger, but because of the Dallas defence. In the first period alone the Stars put themselves in front of 11 shots. For the game Dallas blocked 27 Flames shots giving them 86 in the series so far.

Game 5: The NHL announced that Game 5 will take place in Calgary on Wednesday with a 7:30 PM MT start. In Canada the game can be seen on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA. In the states the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"He's good on breakaways. He's got lots of different moves."



Darryl Sutter talks about Johnny's big night, his roster in Game 4, and tying up the series. pic.twitter.com/dtNaGWyPS0 — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 10, 2022