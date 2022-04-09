Flames take down the Kraken in the Emerald City and sweep their four game road trip

Scoring Summary

1st Period

CGY [1] Blake Coleman (14) (Noah Hanifin, Rasmus Andersson) 3:55

SEA [1] Karson Kuhlman (3) (Morgan Geekie, Jared McCann) 5:00

CGY [2] Trevor Lewis (6) (Noah Hanifin, Dillon Dube) 19:43

2nd Period

CGY [3] Michael Stone (2) (Noah Hanifin, Andrew Mangiapane) 8:39

3rd Period

CGY [4] Tyler Toffoli (20) (Dillon Dube, Noah Hanifin) SHG/EN 18:33

Advanced Stats

49.53 CF% (Corsi For Percentage)

63.8 xGF% (Expected Goals For Percentage)

50.88 SCF% (Shots Created For Percentage)

12-8 High Danger Chances in favour of the Flames

1st Period

After some early back and forth action, the Flames didn't waste much time getting their first goal of the game. Blake Coleman tipped in a point shot from Noah Hanifin to get his 14th of the year. That's his first goal since March 12th. Great start from the boys.

BLAKE GOALMAN!!! Gets his 14th of the year to make it 1-0 (now 1-1) #Flames pic.twitter.com/6U0pWyAf1X — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) April 9, 2022

About a minute later the Kraken answered right back with a goal of his own. Karson Kuhlman got his 3rd of the season after some leaky defensive zone coverage from the Flames.

With the period almost coming to an end, Trevor Lewis scored one after a solid shift from the fourth line. Lewis gets his 2nd goal in his second straight game. great time for the veteran depth player to get going.

LEWYYY!!! Gets his 6th of the season to make it 2-1 right before the period ends #Flames pic.twitter.com/OxTYzgDvHE — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) April 9, 2022

All-in-all a great offensively sound period from the Flames, as they remain efficient in the offensive zone grabbing 3 high danger chances and ending the first frame with an expected goals for percentage of 57.34%.

2nd Period

After some great initial chances earlier on in the period, the Flames would get a powerplay thanks to a trip from Carson Soucy. The Flames would get some great chances which led to a rocket from Michael Stone to get his second goal of this road trip. This goal was however not on the powerplay and would go in just a millisecond after it expired. Great goal from Stone to give the Flames a 2 goal lead.

Things remained that way for the rest of the period although the defence was leaky at times. Way too many penalties towards the end but thankfully those didn't end up biting the Flames. Much better period all around as the team finished the middle frame with a Corsi for percentage of 80% and then an expected goals for percentage of 79.91%. Also finished with 4 high danger chances.

3rd Period

A sloppy back and forth period from both sides, as special teams play dictated this period but in the end, the Flames sealed the deal with an empty netter from Tyler Toffoli who grabbed his 20th of the season and his 11th as a Flame. A solid all-around effort from the boys in the final game of a gruelling road trip. They sweep the road trip and get 8 points altogether. Jacob Markstrom with a phenomenal game as he stops 27 of the 28 shots he faced and posts a .964 SV%.

Flame of the Game

The Flame of the Game? None other than the man, the myth, the legend... Noah Hanifin. Grabbed a point on every Flames goal and was all over the scoresheet leaving his mark on every facet of the game. Great season from the 2015 5th overall pick.