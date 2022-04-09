Projected Lines @ SEA

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Seattle Kraken

Looks like there are still some scratches to be dealt with for the Flames, as we check in on warmups from Climate Pledge Arena.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

#Flames sticking with same forward lines as Thursday in San Jose. Connor Mackey remains with Chris Tanev on second defence duo, while third pair is Nikita Zadorov and Michael Stone. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) April 9, 2022

Nikita Zadorov will factor back in and be paired with Michael Stone. Jusso Valimaki will sit to accomodate Big Zed’s return.

Callie Jarnkrok will miss his fourth straight game with a non-COVID illness, so Trevor Lewis will continue to center the third line.

The forward groupings will remain the same as in San Jose, which were as follows:

Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli

Dube-Lewis-Coleman

Lucic-Carpenter-Ritchie

After getting a break from Dan Vladar in San Jose, Jacob Markstrom will return to the blue paint. This will be his eighth start in the last nine games.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960: