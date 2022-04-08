The Morning After San Jose: Johnny Gaudreau & Matthew Tkachuk Match Career High’s

The Morning After
Calgary Flames 4 - San Jose Sharks 2
Tidbits
-99 Problems & Points Ain’t One: Johnny Gaudreau had assists of both of Elias Lindholm’s goal last night to give him 99 points on the season. That ties his career high from 2018-19 and he’s got 11 games to pick up one more point to get to the 100 point mark.
-Tkachuk Ties Himself: Matthew Tkachuk opened the scoring on the night giving him 37 goals on the year. Those 37 tallies ties his career high and he has 11 games left to set a new career high as well.
-Trevor Lewis Gets A Marker: Trevor Lewis has been nothing but steady and reliable this season for the Flames, but it’s been a while since he’s put the puck in the net. Well, last night a long streak came to an end as he found the back of the net for the 5th time, giving the Flames a 2-1 lead. Lewis hadn’t scored since February 1st.
Highlights
Post Game Reaction
"Goals for and against are significant. If he was a 100-point guy and he was a minus player, that wouldn't carry much weight, wouldn't be in a playoff spot."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 8, 2022
Darryl Sutter on the impact Johnny has had throughout the season. pic.twitter.com/IHZ0HGNYNU
"I thought he was awesome tonight and was probably the main reason we won."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 8, 2022
Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau talk about Dan Vladar's play in San Jose and the big win over the Sharks. pic.twitter.com/4PQyjd0y3O
