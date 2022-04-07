Gaudreau Hits 99, Flames Sweep California

Official Stats

Scoring

First

CGY [1] Tkachuk (34) (N/A) 7:19

SJS [1] Bonino (10) (Megna (3), Nieto (8)) 14:29

CGY [2] Lewis (5) (Andersson (39), Hanifin (28)) 19:05

Second

CGY [3] Lindholm (37) (Tkachuk (54), Gaudreau (64)) 13:28

Third

SJS [2] Couture (23) (Meier (38), Ferraro (11)) 5:24

CGY [4] Lindholm (38) (Tkachuk (55), Gaudreau (65)) 19:28 EN

Game Notes

-Gaudreau Watch: There wasn’t a single Flames fan who wasn’t disappointed to see Johnny Gaudreau’s magical 2018-19 season end with the ultimate edging, as he finished his best season to date at 99 points. Tonight, Gaudreau equaled that mark in 11 fewer games, and set a new career high in assists with 2 more helpers. He now stands on the precipice of unheralded Flames greatness, as he will become just the 7th different player in franchise history to hit that milestone, and just the 9th time it has ever been done (Theo Fleury and Kent Nilsson did it twice). It hasn’t been accomplished since Fleury hit exactly 100 in 1992-93, as even the greatest Flame, Jarome Iginla, never managed to hit that mark. Pay the man.

-Not to be left out: While Gaudreau deserves every bit of spotlight that will be shone upon his historic season, his linemates are closing in on some pretty significant milestones as well. A 3 point night for Matthew Tkachuk pushes him to 89 on the season as he nears the 90’s, and Lindholm is now just 2 goals away from becoming the first Flame to score 40 goals since Iginla scored 43 in 2010-11.

-Who’s your Vladdy?: Dan Vladar’s starts have been few and far between, but the rookie put up a solid 31 save performance to earn his 10th win of the season. Two unfortunate deflections got past him but he stood tall through some penalty trouble and helped an atypical lineup put up a very solid defensive game. It hasn’t been the easiest of seasons for Vladar with the infrequency of his starts, but the big Czech has now only given up 2 goals in all of his last 3 starts as he seems to be regaining his elite early season play.

-Attack of the Mack(i): It was a bizarre night to say the least in terms of personnel, as the typically healthy Flames are apparently dealing with some sort of bug going around the dressing room. Connor Mackey made his season debut, while Juuso Valimaki saw his first NHL action since late November. Both looked really solid with the absences of Nikita Zadorov and Erik Gudbranson, and with Zadorov especially struggling lately, their usage down the stretch is anyone’s guess. With Stockton so close though, it’s very likely they may be left behind to continue their solid play for the elite Heat.

-Phew: The Flames were at risk of being swept by a second non-playoff team this season, as they had dropped the previous 3 matchups in regulation to the Sharks. They were swept by the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes this year, and it will remain only those 2 teams that the Flames were winless against if they’re able to defeat the Nashville Predators in their final two matchups this season.