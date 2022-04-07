Filed under: Highlight Of The Night HOTN: The Top Line Delivers Again Johnny, Lindholm and Chucky once again provide the HOTN. By markparkinson14@MatchsticksCGY Apr 7, 2022, 10:52pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: HOTN: The Top Line Delivers Again Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports Highlight Of The Night Calgary Flames 4 - San Jose Sharks 2 Johnny Gaudreau to Matthew Tkachuk to Elias Lindholm. Puck to the back of the net. ‘Nuff said. More From Matchsticks and Gasoline The Morning After San Jose: Johnny Gaudreau & Matthew Tkachuk Match Career High’s Gaudreau Hits 99, Flames Sweep California Projected Lines @ SJ Flames Look To Salvage One Win Against San Jose The Morning After Anaheim: Pretty Good Night For Michael Stone HOTN: Elias Lindholm Finishes Off A Sick Feed Loading comments...
