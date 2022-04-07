Flames Look To Salvage One Win Against San Jose

Calgary Flames @ San Jose Sharks, 8:30 PM MT, SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose CA

Calgary Flames 42-19-9 (93 pts) - San Jose Sharks 29-31-9 (67 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (+105) San Jose (-125) O/U: 6.5

Head To Head Calgary Flames San Jose Sharks 42-19-9 Record 29-31-9 93 Points 67 1st Pacific Division 7th Pacific 21-8-7 Home Record 16-15-5 21-11-2 Road Record 13-16-4 243 GF 180 174 GA 218 23.5 (9th) PP% 19.2 (23rd) 83.2 (5th) PK% 85.1 (3rd) Lindholm (36) Goals Leader Meier (31) Gaudreau (97) Points Leader Meier (68) Lucic (73) PIM Viel (100) Markstrom (.924) Save% Reimer (.915) 2-2-1 Last 5 1-4-1 74-69-8 Overall VS 69-74-8

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Vladar (E)- 9-5-1, 2.84 GAA, .904 SV%

San Jose: Reimer (E)- 18-15-7, 2.75 GAA, .915 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Monahan (Hip/LT-IR), Kylington (UBI/Out), Ritchie (Leg/Out)

San Jose: Labanc (Shoulder/IR), Hill (LBI/Out), Gadjovich (Hand/Out), Knyzhov (LBI/IR-NR), Leonard (LBI/Out)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-The Flames are looking to finally grab a win against the Sharks as they’ve dropped all three meeting this season.

-The last time Calgary didn’t defeat the Sharks in a regular season was back in 2018 when they went 0-4.

-SAP Center hasn’t been very welcoming either. Calgary is only 4-8-0 in their last 12 visits to the Sharks.

-Dan Vladar could be the answer tonight. Jacob Markstrom has dropped all three games this season, so maybe a different face in net will cure what ails the Flames against the Sharks.

-San Jose’s once promising run in the Pacific Division is in the rearview mirror. The Sharks have struggled since the start of the New Year having four losing streaks of three or more, including a 7 gamer.

-Want more sadness? San Jose is 7-12-7 in their last 26.

-But it can’t all be negative. The Sharks have the NHL’s third best penalty kill, so there’s that.

Game Social

View From The Other Side

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 4 - Anaheim Ducks 2

San Jose Sharks 1 - Edmonton Oilers 2 (OT)

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames: Elias Lindholm (C)- 7 goals in last 9 games

San Jose Sharks: Tomas Hertl (C)- 6 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames: Milan Lucic (F)- 1 point in last 10 games

San Jose Sharks: Logan Couture (C)- 3 goals in last 12 games

Last Time They Tangled

3/22: Calgary Flames 3 - San Jose Sharks 4