Flames Look To Salvage One Win Against San Jose

Calgary Flames @ San Jose Sharks, 8:30 PM MT, SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose CA
Calgary Flames 42-19-9 (93 pts) - San Jose Sharks 29-31-9 (67 pts)
TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (+105) San Jose (-125) O/U: 6.5
|Calgary Flames
|San Jose Sharks
|42-19-9
|Record
|29-31-9
|93
|Points
|67
|1st Pacific
|Division
|7th Pacific
|21-8-7
|Home Record
|16-15-5
|21-11-2
|Road Record
|13-16-4
|243
|GF
|180
|174
|GA
|218
|23.5 (9th)
|PP%
|19.2 (23rd)
|83.2 (5th)
|PK%
|85.1 (3rd)
|Lindholm (36)
|Goals Leader
|Meier (31)
|Gaudreau (97)
|Points Leader
|Meier (68)
|Lucic (73)
|PIM
|Viel (100)
|Markstrom (.924)
|Save%
|Reimer (.915)
|2-2-1
|Last 5
|1-4-1
|74-69-8
|Overall VS
|69-74-8
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Vladar (E)- 9-5-1, 2.84 GAA, .904 SV%
San Jose: Reimer (E)- 18-15-7, 2.75 GAA, .915 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: Monahan (Hip/LT-IR), Kylington (UBI/Out), Ritchie (Leg/Out)
San Jose: Labanc (Shoulder/IR), Hill (LBI/Out), Gadjovich (Hand/Out), Knyzhov (LBI/IR-NR), Leonard (LBI/Out)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-The Flames are looking to finally grab a win against the Sharks as they’ve dropped all three meeting this season.
-The last time Calgary didn’t defeat the Sharks in a regular season was back in 2018 when they went 0-4.
-SAP Center hasn’t been very welcoming either. Calgary is only 4-8-0 in their last 12 visits to the Sharks.
-Dan Vladar could be the answer tonight. Jacob Markstrom has dropped all three games this season, so maybe a different face in net will cure what ails the Flames against the Sharks.
-San Jose’s once promising run in the Pacific Division is in the rearview mirror. The Sharks have struggled since the start of the New Year having four losing streaks of three or more, including a 7 gamer.
-Want more sadness? San Jose is 7-12-7 in their last 26.
-But it can’t all be negative. The Sharks have the NHL’s third best penalty kill, so there’s that.
Game Social
@MatchsticksCGY, @FearTheFin, @NHLFlames, @SanJoseSharks, #Flames, #SharksTerritory, #CGYvsSJS
View From The Other Side
San Jose Sharks SBN Coverage: Fear The Fin
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 4 - Anaheim Ducks 2
San Jose Sharks 1 - Edmonton Oilers 2 (OT)
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames: Elias Lindholm (C)- 7 goals in last 9 games
San Jose Sharks: Tomas Hertl (C)- 6 points in last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames: Milan Lucic (F)- 1 point in last 10 games
San Jose Sharks: Logan Couture (C)- 3 goals in last 12 games
Last Time They Tangled
3/22: Calgary Flames 3 - San Jose Sharks 4
Loading comments...