Projected Lines @ SJ

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ San Jose Sharks

We’ll start with the easy news from tonight’s warm ups in San Jose, as for the first time in eight straight contests we’ll see backup netminder Dan Vladar start in the blue paint.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Dan Vladar starting tonight in San Jose.



His first start since March 19th in Vancouver. Eight straight Markstrom starts since then. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) April 8, 2022

The rest gets a little different. It seems the non-COVID illness that has kept center Callie Jarnkrok out for the last three games, and a fourth tonight, is moving around the dressing room.

Per Brendan Parker of Flames TV:

#Flames lines tonight in San Jose



Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli

Dube-Lewis-Coleman

Lucic-Carpenter-Ritchie



Hanifin-Andersson

Mackey-Tanev

Valimaki-Stone



Vladar starts. First start in 9 games. — Brendan Parker (@BParkerTV) April 8, 2022

From the looks of line rushes, Jarnkrok will be joined by Adam Ruzicka, Erik Gudbranson, and Nikita Zadorov as scratched tonight. Here’s what it should all break down as: