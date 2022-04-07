 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Projected Lines @ SJ

Lots of Chaos With Scratches & Shuffling

By MilhouseFirehouse
/ new
Calgary Flames v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ San Jose Sharks

We’ll start with the easy news from tonight’s warm ups in San Jose, as for the first time in eight straight contests we’ll see backup netminder Dan Vladar start in the blue paint.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

The rest gets a little different. It seems the non-COVID illness that has kept center Callie Jarnkrok out for the last three games, and a fourth tonight, is moving around the dressing room.

Per Brendan Parker of Flames TV:

From the looks of line rushes, Jarnkrok will be joined by Adam Ruzicka, Erik Gudbranson, and Nikita Zadorov as scratched tonight. Here’s what it should all break down as:

  • Defender Jusso Valimaki will get his first NHL action since November, and Connor Mackey will make his regular season debut on the blue line.
  • Brett Ritchie will come back into the lineup and hit right wing on the fourth line.
  • Trevor Lewis shuffles to center on the third line.
  • Michael Stone will remain on the blue line in the place of Oliver Kylington, who is still battling a day-to-day LBI.

