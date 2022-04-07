Projected Lines @ SJ

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames @ San Jose Sharks
We’ll start with the easy news from tonight’s warm ups in San Jose, as for the first time in eight straight contests we’ll see backup netminder Dan Vladar start in the blue paint.
Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:
Dan Vladar starting tonight in San Jose.— Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) April 8, 2022
His first start since March 19th in Vancouver. Eight straight Markstrom starts since then. #Flames
The rest gets a little different. It seems the non-COVID illness that has kept center Callie Jarnkrok out for the last three games, and a fourth tonight, is moving around the dressing room.
Per Brendan Parker of Flames TV:
#Flames lines tonight in San Jose— Brendan Parker (@BParkerTV) April 8, 2022
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli
Dube-Lewis-Coleman
Lucic-Carpenter-Ritchie
Hanifin-Andersson
Mackey-Tanev
Valimaki-Stone
Vladar starts. First start in 9 games.
From the looks of line rushes, Jarnkrok will be joined by Adam Ruzicka, Erik Gudbranson, and Nikita Zadorov as scratched tonight. Here’s what it should all break down as:
- Defender Jusso Valimaki will get his first NHL action since November, and Connor Mackey will make his regular season debut on the blue line.
- Brett Ritchie will come back into the lineup and hit right wing on the fourth line.
- Trevor Lewis shuffles to center on the third line.
- Michael Stone will remain on the blue line in the place of Oliver Kylington, who is still battling a day-to-day LBI.
