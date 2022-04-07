The Morning After Anaheim: Pretty Good Night For Michael Stone

The Morning After

-500 Club: Michael Stone hasn’t gotten a ton of chances to skate with the big club this season, but he took full advantage of it tonight. Stone played in his 500th NHL game last night (175 with the Flames) and scored his first goal on the season and collected an assist as well.

-800 Club: Trevor Lewis suited up for his 800th career game last night in the Flames 4-2 victory over Anaheim. Lewis is a newcomer to Calgary, playing in 69 with Calgary. The bulk of his 800 came as a member of the LA Kings where he suited up with them in 674 games.

-No More Horrors: Remember the 25 straight losses in Anaheim? No one cares anymore. Calgary’s victory last night was their 4th straight at Honda Center, which is the first time that has ever happened for the Flames.

"She's tough sledding out there."



Darryl Sutter analyzes the win over the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/dbX2Btqr9m — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 7, 2022

Scoring the game-winner in your 500th @NHL game.



Pretty awesome. pic.twitter.com/lEaY5mFQpT — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 7, 2022