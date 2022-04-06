Projected Lines @ ANA

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames @ Anaheim Ducks
The long run for netminder Jacob Markstrom continues, as he’ll get his eighth straight game starting in the blue paint.
Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:
Jacob Markstom leads Calgary onto the ice for warmup, so he’s confirmed for his eighth straight start.— Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) April 7, 2022
Anthony Stolarz goes for Anaheim. #Flames #FlyTogether
Other news and notes from warmup:
- Callie Jarnkrok was a game time decision and will miss his third straight contest with non-COVID related illness. Adam Ruzicka was recently brought back up from Stockton and he’ll fill that spot at third line center with Dillon Dube and Blake Coleman.
- Oliver Kylington remains day-to-day with a lower body issue. Michael Stone remains in his spot across from Chris Tanev.
- Ryan Carpenter remains at fourth line center after getting a primary assist in his last game at Los Angeles.
