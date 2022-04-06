 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Projected Lines @ ANA

Markstrom Marathon Continues

By MilhouseFirehouse
Calgary Flames v Los Angeles Kings Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Anaheim Ducks

The long run for netminder Jacob Markstrom continues, as he’ll get his eighth straight game starting in the blue paint.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Other news and notes from warmup:

  • Callie Jarnkrok was a game time decision and will miss his third straight contest with non-COVID related illness. Adam Ruzicka was recently brought back up from Stockton and he’ll fill that spot at third line center with Dillon Dube and Blake Coleman.
  • Oliver Kylington remains day-to-day with a lower body issue. Michael Stone remains in his spot across from Chris Tanev.
  • Ryan Carpenter remains at fourth line center after getting a primary assist in his last game at Los Angeles.

