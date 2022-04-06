HOTN: Elias Lindholm Finishes Off A Sick Feed

Highlight Of The Night

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Johnny Gaudreau feeds Elias Lindholm in the slot and Lindholm buries the chance. It’s almost like the sun rising and the sun setting, but Gaudreau and Lindholm are something to behold.

The Flames dynamic duo opened the scoring on the night in Anaheim tonight. Lindholm would shovel the puck into the Anaheim zone and Gaudreau would collect the puck behind the net. After corralling the puck Gaudreau would show some patience and backhand a pass through the entire Anaheim defence to an awaiting Lindholm who just doesn’t miss from there. The marker was Lindholm’s team leading 36th goal on the season and the helper gave Johnny Gaudreau his 96th point (he’d get 97 later on) of the season.