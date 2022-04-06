Flames Look To Grow Winning Streak To Two Games With A Visit To Anaheim

Calgary Flames @ Anaheim Ducks, 8 PM MT, Honda Center, Anaheim CA

Calgary Flames 41-19-9 (91 pts) - Anaheim Ducks 28-31-12 (68 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SNW, SN360 - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-110) Anaheim (-110) O/U: 6

Head To Head Calgary Flames Anaheim Ducks 41-19-9 Record 28-31-12 91 Points 68 1st Pacific Division 6th Pacific 21-8-7 Home Record 16-16-5 20-11-2 Road Record 12-15-7 239 GF 195 172 GA 225 23.6 (9th) PP 21.9 (12th) 83.4 (5th) PK 80.4 (13th) Lindholm (35) Goals Leader Terry (31) Gaudreau (95) Points Leader Terry (57) Lucic (73) PIM Deslauriers (90) Markstrom (.924) Save% Stolarz (.921) 2-2-1 Last 5 1-3-1 51-73-7 Overall VS 73-51-7

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 32-14-8, 2.18 GAA, .924 SV%

Anaheim: Gibson (E)- 17-23-10, 3.15 GAA, .904 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Monahan (Hip/LTIR), Kylington (UBI/Out), Jarnkrok (Illness/Day To Day), Brett Ritchie (Leg/Out)

Anaheim: Getzlaf (LBI/Day To Day), Silfverberg (Leg/IR), Jones (Pectoral/IR), Terry (Eye/Day To Day)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-What used to be a nightmare trip has become a somewhat welcoming environment when visiting Anaheim. After struggling for years the Flames have won three straight at the Ducks home rink and a win tonight would mean four in a row in Anaheim, which is something they have never done.

-Speaking of never done, a win tonight at Honda Center would make it back to back seasons where the Flames sweep Anaheim in their own building which has never happened.

-This will be the last time the Flames see Ryan Getzlaf in an Anaheim uniform as he is retiring at the end of the season. Though he is listed on the injury report so there’s a good chance he doesn’t suit up against Calgary for the final time.

-Remember when the Ducks were making a push midway through the season? That’s all about done. Since the Holiday/Covid shutdown the Ducks have gone 10-22-6 and had dropped 12 of their last 13 games.

Game Social

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 3 - LA Kings 2

Anaheim Ducks 1 - Edmonton Oilers 6

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames: Johnny Gaudreau (F)- 6 points in 3 games vs Anaheim this season

Anaheim Ducks: Trevor Zegras (C): 3 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames: Blake Coleman (F)- 1 goal in last 16 games

Anaheim Ducks: Kevin Shattenkirk (D)- 1 goal in last 26 games

Last Time They Tangled

2/16: Calgary Flames 6 - Anaheim Ducks 2