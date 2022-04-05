The Morning After LA: Welcome To Calgary Ryan Carpenter

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Quick Draw McGraw: Johnny Gaudreau's first goal of the night put the Flames on top 1-0 and it didn't take long. It took exactly 10 seconds for #13 to find the back of the net making it the second fastest goal scored this season.

-Welcome Aboard: Ryan Carpenter secured his first point as a member of the Calgary Flames last night by picking up an assist on Johnny Gaudreau's third period goal.

-13 For 13: Why not more Gaudreau? Johnny's 2 goals and one assist made it the thirteenth time he's had a 3 point game this season.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"Johnny was on fire tonight. He was awesome."



Darryl Sutter talks about Johnny's performance and the 3-2 win over the Kings. pic.twitter.com/ZR41qpyRbt — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 5, 2022

"A great start, couldn't ask for a better start."



Hear from Johnny after his two-goal performance vs. the Kings! pic.twitter.com/a9gI821hHR — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 5, 2022