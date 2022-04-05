The Morning After LA: Welcome To Calgary Ryan Carpenter

The Morning After
Calgary Flames 3 - LA Kings 2
Tidbits
-Quick Draw McGraw: Johnny Gaudreau's first goal of the night put the Flames on top 1-0 and it didn't take long. It took exactly 10 seconds for #13 to find the back of the net making it the second fastest goal scored this season.
-Welcome Aboard: Ryan Carpenter secured his first point as a member of the Calgary Flames last night by picking up an assist on Johnny Gaudreau's third period goal.
-13 For 13: Why not more Gaudreau? Johnny's 2 goals and one assist made it the thirteenth time he's had a 3 point game this season.
Highlights
Post Game Reaction
"Johnny was on fire tonight. He was awesome."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 5, 2022
Darryl Sutter talks about Johnny's performance and the 3-2 win over the Kings. pic.twitter.com/ZR41qpyRbt
"A great start, couldn't ask for a better start."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 5, 2022
Hear from Johnny after his two-goal performance vs. the Kings! pic.twitter.com/a9gI821hHR
"I hope (the puck) hits me."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 5, 2022
Block Party organizer Erik Gudbranson on what he was thinking during the late penalty kill. pic.twitter.com/bk2v1sd27n
