 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Morning After LA: Welcome To Calgary Ryan Carpenter

The Flames newest acquisition chipped in last night.

By markparkinson14 and Gordie.Taylor
/ new
NHL: Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 3 - LA Kings 2

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Quick Draw McGraw: Johnny Gaudreau's first goal of the night put the Flames on top 1-0 and it didn't take long. It took exactly 10 seconds for #13 to find the back of the net making it the second fastest goal scored this season.

-Welcome Aboard: Ryan Carpenter secured his first point as a member of the Calgary Flames last night by picking up an assist on Johnny Gaudreau's third period goal.

-13 For 13: Why not more Gaudreau? Johnny's 2 goals and one assist made it the thirteenth time he's had a 3 point game this season.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...