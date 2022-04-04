 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Projected Lines @ LA

Checking Morning Skate From The West Coast

By MilhouseFirehouse
/ new
Los Angeles Kings v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Los Angeles Kings

We’ll se a couple changes to the Flames lineup as the team will hit the road for a four-game swing as the visitors. The first stop is tonight in Los Angeles and there were a few notables coming out of morning skate.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

  • Calli Jarnkrok will slide back into the lineup after being a late scratch Saturday night with a non-COVID illness. He’ll get his spot back at center, on the third line with Dillon Dube and Blake Coleman.
  • Ryan Carpenter will anchor the fourth line tonight, with Sean Monahan now on LTIR for the remainder of the season.
  • Brett Ritchie will sit tonight, as well as Oliver Kylington (day-to-day, lower body). Michael Stone will be in on the blue line.
  • Jacob Markstrom will, as usual, get the start in the blue paint.

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...