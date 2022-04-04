Projected Lines @ LA

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames @ Los Angeles Kings
We’ll se a couple changes to the Flames lineup as the team will hit the road for a four-game swing as the visitors. The first stop is tonight in Los Angeles and there were a few notables coming out of morning skate.
Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli
Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman
Lucic-Carpenter-Lewis
Hanifin-Andersson
Stone-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Markstrom
Vladar
- Calli Jarnkrok will slide back into the lineup after being a late scratch Saturday night with a non-COVID illness. He’ll get his spot back at center, on the third line with Dillon Dube and Blake Coleman.
- Ryan Carpenter will anchor the fourth line tonight, with Sean Monahan now on LTIR for the remainder of the season.
- Brett Ritchie will sit tonight, as well as Oliver Kylington (day-to-day, lower body). Michael Stone will be in on the blue line.
- Jacob Markstrom will, as usual, get the start in the blue paint.
