Projected Lines @ LA

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Los Angeles Kings

We’ll se a couple changes to the Flames lineup as the team will hit the road for a four-game swing as the visitors. The first stop is tonight in Los Angeles and there were a few notables coming out of morning skate.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

#Flames lines and pairings at morning skate in LA ...

Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli

Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman

Lucic-Carpenter-Lewis

Hanifin-Andersson

Stone-Tanev

Zadorov-Gudbranson

Markstrom

Vladar — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) April 4, 2022