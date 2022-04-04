HOTN: The Johnny Gaudreau Show Makes A Stop In LA

Highlight Of The Night

This was a much better performance from the Flames against the Kings this time around and it's a good thing too. LA was breathing down the Flames neck, sitting just 3 points behind front running Calgary, but the good guys have some breathing room thanks to a 3-2 victory over the Kings tonight. And it's all thanks to Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau opened the scoring 10 seconds in, assisted on Elias Lindholm's goal and then finished off the Kings with a top shelf backhand goal for his third point of the evening. That final marker was pretty slick and a good goal to earn HOTN.