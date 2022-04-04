Calgary Heads To LA For A Critical April Game

Calgary Flames @ LA Kings, 8:30 PM MT, Staples Center, Los Angeles CA

Calgary Flames 40-19-9 (89 pts) - LA Kings 38-23-10 (86 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SNW, SN1 - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-105), Los Angeles (-115), O/U: 6

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 31-14-8, 2.19 GAA, .924 SV%

LA: Peterson (E)- 20-11-1, 2.68 GAA, .901 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Jarnkrok (Illness/Day to Day), Monahan (Hip/LTIR), Kylington (UBI/Day to Day), Ritchie (Leg/Day to Day)

LA: Brown (UBI/IR), Doughty (Undisclosed/IR), Athanasiou (Undisclosed/IR), Lemeiux (LBI/IR), Roy (LBI/IR), Walker (Knee/LTIR), Lizotte (Undisclosed/Day to Day), Anderson (UBI/LTIR)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-The Kings are on a roll and have climbed right back towards the top in the division. LA is 3 points behind the first place Flames coming into tonight.

- In their last 7 games the Kings are 4-1-2, collecting 10 out of a possible 14 points.

-Calgary has picked a bad time to hit a skid. The Flames have dropped three straight, one to LA, which has seen their lead in the division shrink.

-Jacob Markstrom will most likely get the start, but he's been semi shaky lately. Calgary's top keeper has been in net for all three defeats and has dropped 5 of his last 7 starts.

-The bright lights of Los Angeles haven't been kind to the Flames in recent years. Calgary is 4-6-0 in their last 10 trips to see the Kings, including dropping 2 straight.

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @JFTC_Kings, @NHLFlames, @LAKings, #Flames, #GoKingsGo

View From The Other Side

LA Kings SBN Coverage: Jewels From The Crown

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 4 - St. Louis Blues 6

LA Kings 3 - Winnipeg Jets 2

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Johnny Gaudreau (F): 10 points in last 5 games

LA Kings

Anze Kopitar (C): 4 points last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Andrew Mangiapane (F): 1 goal in last 15 games

LA Kings

Alex Iafallo (F): 3 points in last 15 games

Last Time They Tangled

3/31: Calgary Flames 2 - LA Kings 3 (SO)