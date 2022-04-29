Breaking: Predators Implode! Flames to Meet Dallas in Playoffs

It looked like a sure thing that the Calgary Flames would be meeting Nashville in the playoffs heading into action today but the Arizona Coyotes had other plans.

After a 4-2 victory by the Dallas Stars (featuring an EBUG appearance), all Nashville needed was a point in Arizona to secure the top wild card spot and a matchup with Calgary. That looked like it was going to happen with Nashville leading 4-0 in the first period, but the Coyotes mounted a furious five goal comeback to defeat Nashville in regulation. It was the first time since 2002 that Arizona overcame a four goal deficit.

As a result, the Flames will host Dallas in Game 1 while Nashville takes on the Colorado Avalanche.

The Flames won the season series against Dallas by a count of two games to one, winning the most recent meeting 4-2 on April 21. These teams met in the 2020 playoffs in the Edmonton bubble with Dallas winning the series four games to two.