Your Grades Needed! Flames End of Regular Season Fan Polls

Click the link in the article to submit your answers

By MGMacGillivray
NHL: APR 28 Flames at Wild Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a long haul of 82 games over six months, the Calgary Flames regular season has finally wrapped up. It featured a huge breakout season from the club after a poor showing 2020-21. The catalyst for the turnaround had to be new Head Coach Darryl Sutter getting a full year to work with the team and guide them to a 50-21-11 record, their second best in franchise history.

With the playoffs a few days away, it is time for the end of regular season report cards and fan polls, click the link below to vote!

CLICK HERE TO VOTE IN THE FAN POLLS/REPORT CARDS

