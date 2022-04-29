Your Grades Needed! Flames End of Regular Season Fan Polls

After a long haul of 82 games over six months, the Calgary Flames regular season has finally wrapped up. It featured a huge breakout season from the club after a poor showing 2020-21. The catalyst for the turnaround had to be new Head Coach Darryl Sutter getting a full year to work with the team and guide them to a 50-21-11 record, their second best in franchise history.

With the playoffs a few days away, it is time for the end of regular season report cards and fan polls, click the link below to vote!